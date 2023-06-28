Doja Cat caught the world’s attention in 2018 with her viral song “Mooo!” — and she hasn’t rested since.

While the singer and rapper is famous for her catchy music, her fans know that she’s always going to turn a look (she recently attended Paris Couture Week covered head to toe in red jewels, for crying out loud). This is especially true for Doja Cat’s hairstyles, which have run the gamut: As the singer started to make appearances at radio shows and red carpets throughout 2019, she rocked pink hair, spiky updos, a glittery bob, and platinum blonde strands — and she’s rocked a great variety of ‘dos ever since. There’s truly no guessing what Doja will wear — or do — next, and that’s what makes her so fun to watch.

While her music videos are also hyper-stylized, Doja is also down to experiment IRL, where she’s known to throw caution to the wind (think: eyebrow art, a shaved head painted gold, two-tone pigtails). Whether she’s on a red carpet, onstage, or scooping up yet another award, you know she’ll be making a style statement. Here, a look at Doja Cat’s most stand-out hairstyles, from 2014 to today.

Golden Lob Keipher McKennie/WireImage/Getty Images At the 17th Annual Pre-Grammy Party in 2014, long before Doja Cat was collaborating with Nicki Minaj and creating viral TikTok tunes, the musician wore one of her more traditional looks: a highlighted brown lob, which she covered with a lavender beanie.

(Doja) Cat Ears Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Years later, Doja was snapped at the BET Awards in June 2019 sporting a set of pink cat ears atop her blonde bob. The “meow meow” sunglasses were the purr-fect touch.

Pretty In Pink Steven Ferdman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images By November 2019, Doja had already changed things up, this time with bubblegum pink hair.

Wavy Bob Scott Dudelson/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While onstage at the Rolling Loud Festival at the end of 2019, Doja Cat toned things down with a short and wavy black bob.

Gemini Pigtails Ari Perilstein/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While at an event in early 2020, the singer rocked two-tone pigtails alongside Megan Thee Stallion. The blonde and green were definitely giving Harley Quinn.

Blonde & Flowy Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In early March 2020, Doja sat courtside at a Lakers game with flowing, waist-length blonde hair.

Braids & Baby Hair Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In 2020, Doja attended the MTV Video Music Awards with a stunning long braid and perfect baby hairs as she scooped up the PUSH Best New Artist award.

All That Glitters Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images While attending the 2021 New Year’s Eve broadcast in New York City, Doja did the holiday proud by wearing the shiniest tinsel bob to ever exist.

Mullet Moment Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doja Cat slayed the modern mullet — which she paired with blunt baby bangs — at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2021.

Futuristic Babe Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer sported futuristic-looking braided pigtails at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, where she won the Top R&B Female Artist Award.

Cher-Style Lengths Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In May 2021, Doja went super-sleek with long black hair parted down the middle a la Cher.

Bombshell Curls Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer can clearly pull anything off — including Marilyn Monroe-esque bombshell curls, as seen here in September 2021.

Flaming Hot Red Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Later in the year, Doja performed at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball festival with bright orange-red lengths, solidifying her status as a beauty chameleon.

Spikes For Days Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images The singer referenced the early 2000s with a platinum blonde spiky hairdo that stood out at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

Metallic Moment Julien Hekimian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images In October 2022, Doja Cat attended the A.W.A.K.E Mode Womenswear Spring/Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week rocking all gold everything — literally. Her skin was painted gold, her nails shined in the light — and even her buzzcut had a metallic hue.

Sci-Fi Princess Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Never one to do the same thing twice, Doja Cat stepped out with long black hair during fashion week while attending the Spring/Summer 2023 shows. The piece-y, half-up hairstyle was giving early 2000s sci-fi princess.

Barbie Ponytail Getty Images/Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor At the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, the star stunned in a super chic Barbie ponytail and perfectly styled edges.

Wednesday Addams-Style Locks Getty Images/Marc Piasecki / Contributor Doja served Wednesday Addams at the Valentino Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show and absolutely nailed the goth-chic look.

Fully Shaved Instagram/@dojacat Not long after she wore butt-length black hair, Doja Cat completely shaved her head and eyebrows, and started rocking intricate eyebrow art — like the beauty trailblazer that she is.

Platinum Power Getty Images/Stephane Cardinale - Corbis / Contributor Her two-tone lip, studded brows, and platinum shaved head at the Givenchy show in Paris was a total rockstar moment.

Bold Buzzcut Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Doja continued to sport her buzzcut throughout the spring/summer ‘23 shows, but dyed her strands black for the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture presentation.

Seeing Red Getty Images/Frazer Harrison / Staff Her most jaw-dropping beauty moment? So far, it’s definitely her head-to-toe crimson-red Swarvoski crystal-studded moment from the Schiaparelli Haute Couture show.

Pixie-Chic Allen J. Schaben/Los Angeles Times/Getty Images The singer was giving strong flapper vibes with her pixie cut and micro bangs at the 65th Grammy Awards.