Dua Lipa is a style chameleon, effortlessly slipping in and out of sartorial eras. In the past few months alone, she’s been through both a Barbiecore chapter and a cherry cola era, chicly matching her ensembles to her burgundy ’do. Most recently, the singer has squarely been in an all-black phase, wearing head-to-toe looks in the inky hue.

Regardless of her sartorial color du jour, however, one thing remains constant: her risqué style DNA. Ever the saucy dresser, trust Lipa to rock the most daring of trends — especially if they involve exposing undies and freeing the nipple.

Dua’s See-Through Number

On Sunday, the Argylle star attended the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles. At the star-studded event, attended by Selena Gomez and Billie Eilish, among others, Lipa stood out in an LBD that was utterly NSFW.

Dressed in Chanel, Lipa chicly layered two pieces from the French label for a texture-laden affair. Her inner layer was a long-sleeve lace bodysuit that was totally see-through. Meanwhile, on top, the “Levitating” singer wore a sleeveless muslin LBD with a plunging neckline and an asymmetrical flounce that draped from one hip and around her legs.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Despite the stacked pieces, Lipa’s outfit was positively revealing, fully flaunting her choice of undies: no bra and a cheeky thong.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Her Dazzling Jewels

Steering her racy ensemble into high-glam, red-carpet-worthy territory, Lipa merchandised it with the sparkliest jewelry. All from Tiffany & Co., she wore a platinum necklace and earrings bedecked with diamonds. The star also wore a similarly dazzling ring equipped with a five-carat diamond from the 2023 Tiffany Blue Book collection.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The jewels were the perfect contrast to her peachy makeup and vibrant scarlet hair, which she wore down and parted to the side.

She’s In Her Exposed Undies Era

The singer has been one of the earlier advocates (or culprits) of the visible thong resurgence from the early aughts. She’s been rocking the style since 2020, after all. However, she’s been amping up her undies-baring sensibilities as of late.

Just last week, Lipa wore a nearly identical ensemble while out in New York for a Barbie event. Similar to the above ’fit, she also rocked a see-through lace LBD that flaunted her undies.

Meanwhile, when Dua’s not exposing her undies beneath sheer pieces, she’s ditching pants altogether — another of her go-to NSFW looks.

Lipa may have been crooning about going “Houdini” in her newest single, but trust that when it comes to her undies, they will (almost) always be exposed.