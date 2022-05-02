From beehive hairdos to bondage bustier dresses and her recent penchant for the ’00s-style exposed thong trend, Dua Lipa’s style is that of a time-traveling chameleon. There’s really not a look that the “Levitaging” singer is too afraid to try, regardless of which decade it stems from. If you follow her, though, you’ll see that Lipa seems to favor styles from the late ’90s and early 2000s in particular — especially considering that she’s recently sported baggy low-rise jeans, head-to-toe cow print, and chunky platform flip flops. And her Y2K aesthetic isn’t exclusive to her fashion choices.
There have been countless instances that prove Lipa’s 2000s-era hair and makeup styles often make yesteryear’s less conventional beauty fads look cooler than ever, too. A pioneer of the return of bold money pieces and face-framing tendrils as well as pastel shimmery eyeshadow, the 26-year-old is the queen of masterfully evoking Y2K nostalgia. To name a few examples: Just look at her regular updos featuring antenna bangs and pigtails, hairstyles adorned with butterfly clips, and selfies rocking frosted blue lids. To honor the queen of Y2K beauty, Bustle rounded some of her best looks inspired by the era — keep scrolling for 16 times Dua Lipa nailed early 2000s glam.