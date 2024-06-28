Celebrity Style
Emily Ratajkowski Just Revived Your Middle School Floatie Sandals
Just call it poolcore.
Emily Ratajkowski is practically the poster child for summer. When she’s not lounging on idyllic beaches wearing barely-there swimwear, she’s rocking the dreamiest little white dresses, AKA the season’s quintessential uniform. Her latest outfit, however, focused on a different summertime staple — one from decades past.
While in New York on Thursday, June 27, Ratajkowski wore a pair of flip-flops so puffy, they looked like they could double as pool floats. You know, like the kind you wore as a kid.
Emily’s Casual-Cute Summer ’Fit
Ratajkowski matched the vibe of her casual NYC stroll with an equally low-key ’fit. She donned a white button-down with sleeves rolled up to her elbows. For a peek-a-boo moment, she left the buttons undone to reveal her brown bra underneath.
If there’s one thing Ratajkowski is going to do, it’s flaunt her skivvies. The model is a big believer in making her lingerie (and bikinis) work overtime as daywear, whether peeking underneath a corpcore blazer look, or on full display on the red carpet.
The My Body author paired her daring top with dark green parachute pants slung low on her hips. This outfit just single-handedly gave the low-rise pants trend at least another season. She merchandised her look with gold hoops and black sunglasses.
Her $75 Floatie Sandals
As a model and tastemaker, style enthusiasts dissects Ratajkowski’s outfits from head to toe; Thankfully, the Inamorata founder absolutely delivered, ensuring the “toe” part was worth talking about.
Ratajowski’s pièce de résistance was a pair of thong sandals by Axel Arigato. The padded footwear will likely give any Millennial flashbacks to middle school, when these babies first started trending.
Called the Delta sandal, their thick shoes are made from rubbery, bio-based EVA materials. Still available to shop, the style comes in a rainbow of hues including pink, green, and orange. They’re also heavily discounted ATM — from $190 to $75.
I officially have outfit nostalgia.