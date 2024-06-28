Emily Ratajkowski is practically the poster child for summer. When she’s not lounging on idyllic beaches wearing barely-there swimwear, she’s rocking the dreamiest little white dresses, AKA the season’s quintessential uniform. Her latest outfit, however, focused on a different summertime staple — one from decades past.

While in New York on Thursday, June 27, Ratajkowski wore a pair of flip-flops so puffy, they looked like they could double as pool floats. You know, like the kind you wore as a kid.

Emily’s Casual-Cute Summer ’Fit

Ratajkowski matched the vibe of her casual NYC stroll with an equally low-key ’fit. She donned a white button-down with sleeves rolled up to her elbows. For a peek-a-boo moment, she left the buttons undone to reveal her brown bra underneath.

If there’s one thing Ratajkowski is going to do, it’s flaunt her skivvies. The model is a big believer in making her lingerie (and bikinis) work overtime as daywear, whether peeking underneath a corpcore blazer look, or on full display on the red carpet.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

The My Body author paired her daring top with dark green parachute pants slung low on her hips. This outfit just single-handedly gave the low-rise pants trend at least another season. She merchandised her look with gold hoops and black sunglasses.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Her $75 Floatie Sandals

As a model and tastemaker, style enthusiasts dissects Ratajkowski’s outfits from head to toe; Thankfully, the Inamorata founder absolutely delivered, ensuring the “toe” part was worth talking about.

Ratajowski’s pièce de résistance was a pair of thong sandals by Axel Arigato. The padded footwear will likely give any Millennial flashbacks to middle school, when these babies first started trending.

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Called the Delta sandal, their thick shoes are made from rubbery, bio-based EVA materials. Still available to shop, the style comes in a rainbow of hues including pink, green, and orange. They’re also heavily discounted ATM — from $190 to $75.

I officially have outfit nostalgia.