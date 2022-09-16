When you plop down into your manicurist’s chair, you’re first asked to settle on a nail shape. Oval? Square? Stiletto? You’ve got options aplenty, but maybe you’ll consider coffin nails, aka the square-ish nails that get narrower toward the tip. Coffin nails have been popular for years, and they aren’t going away anytime soon — why would they? As for a design, the options there are truly limitless, but if you’re one to switch up your manis with the seasons, then you’re probably thinking cozy autumn vibes. To help inspire your next set, Bustle rounded up 11 of the most mesmerizing fall coffin nail designs.

Expect pumpkin spice-inspired manicures, tips that showcase Y2K-era trends, others that conjure all the feels of sipping hot chocolate on a chilly night, and plenty of dark and dramatic burgundy hues. Oh, and if you’re of the philosophy that Halloween planning should start immediately after Labor Day, then you’re in luck. You’ll find a couple of Halloween-inspired manicures thrown in for some spooky good fun. We’re talking coffin nails, after all.

Ahead of your next salon visit, peruse these super cute fall-themed coffin nail designs that are sure to get your wheels turning and inspire your next mani.

1 Brown French Tips French manicures are a forever classic. For an autumnal iteration, look to this version that showcases gradient shades of brown that move from creamy beige to milky chocolate.

2 Luxury Logos True to Y2K-inspired style, luxury logo-stamped manis are popping up all over the place, and this set mixes the Dior insignia with leaves for a funky fall design.

3 Pumpkin Spice The artful splatters of orange and white on this mani totally give pumpkin spice latte with whipped cream vibes.

4 Sage Green Graphics Graphics and decals are having a moment, and this on-trend sage green mani — featuring flames, checker print, and emoji-like faces — nod to autumn in a subtle yet playful way.

5 Spiderwebs & Deep Purple Get a jump on Halloween with these coffin nails that feature spooky yet chic spiderwebs and decor overlaid on dramatic purple glitter nail polish.

6 Wine-Colored Glitter The cabernet-colored glitter on this simple set makes for a cozy yet glam manicure.

7 Milk Chocolate Earthy browns for fall are classic for a reason, and this mani adds a playful pop with one simply drawn black heart on an accept nail.

8 Moody Cosmic Design Celebrity nail artist Sonya Belakhlef previously told Bustle that all things celestial will be trending come fall 2022. This mani, with its cosmic swirls and star-like glitter, makes for the perfect fantastical fall set.

9 Oxblood Ombré These coffin nails truly deliver on that dramatic fall feeling with an ombré polish application that bleeds from red to oxblood to black.

10 Mocha-Flavored Hearts This design features trendy Y2K-inspired psychedelic hearts and matte shades of cream and mocha for a super groovy mani.