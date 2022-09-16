When you plop down into your manicurist’s chair, you’re first asked to settle on a nail shape. Oval? Square? Stiletto? You’ve got options aplenty, but maybe you’ll consider coffin nails, aka the square-ish nails that get narrower toward the tip. Coffin nails have been popular for years, and they aren’t going away anytime soon — why would they? As for a design, the options there are truly limitless, but if you’re one to switch up your manis with the seasons, then you’re probably thinking cozy autumn vibes. To help inspire your next set, Bustle rounded up 11 of the most mesmerizing fall coffin nail designs.
Expect pumpkin spice-inspired manicures, tips that showcase Y2K-era trends, others that conjure all the feels of sipping hot chocolate on a chilly night, and plenty of dark and dramatic burgundy hues. Oh, and if you’re of the philosophy that Halloween planning should start immediately after Labor Day, then you’re in luck. You’ll find a couple of Halloween-inspired manicures thrown in for some spooky good fun. We’re talking coffin nails, after all.
Ahead of your next salon visit, peruse these super cute fall-themed coffin nail designs that are sure to get your wheels turning and inspire your next mani.