Beauty
Time to treat your toes.
Summer is but a few days away — and to kick-off the hottest months, that means that Fourth of July festivities are nearly here. For the beauty lovers of the world, a fresh new pedicure just became a serious top priority for those fun poolside barbecues and dreamy beachside moments spent blissfully barefoot (and with a frozen margarita or two in your hands for good measure).
Of course, white toes have long been the elite nail polish shade of choice for many, effortlessly complementing those sun-kissed tans of every hue. Though if you’re in the mood for something a bit more bold or unique come the beginning of July, now’s the time to find your new signature color.
To name a few spoilers? Admittedly, “red nail theory” scarlet tips and toes are *still* primed to be major for summertime. What’s more, nostalgic French pedicures that owned the ’90s and early 2000s have officially made a comeback, with celebs like Lizzo a fan of the sandal-friendly look.
Need a bit of inspiration ahead of your pre-Fourth of July salon appointment for 2023? From understated to festive, here are 12 pedicure ideas for all of your long weekend plans that go beyond red, white, and blue. (There aren’t any cheugy American flags — promise.)