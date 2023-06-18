Summer is but a few days away — and to kick-off the hottest months, that means that Fourth of July festivities are nearly here. For the beauty lovers of the world, a fresh new pedicure just became a serious top priority for those fun poolside barbecues and dreamy beachside moments spent blissfully barefoot (and with a frozen margarita or two in your hands for good measure).

Of course, white toes have long been the elite nail polish shade of choice for many, effortlessly complementing those sun-kissed tans of every hue. Though if you’re in the mood for something a bit more bold or unique come the beginning of July, now’s the time to find your new signature color.

To name a few spoilers? Admittedly, “red nail theory” scarlet tips and toes are *still* primed to be major for summertime. What’s more, nostalgic French pedicures that owned the ’90s and early 2000s have officially made a comeback, with celebs like Lizzo a fan of the sandal-friendly look.

Need a bit of inspiration ahead of your pre-Fourth of July salon appointment for 2023? From understated to festive, here are 12 pedicure ideas for all of your long weekend plans that go beyond red, white, and blue. (There aren’t any cheugy American flags — promise.)

1 Got The Baby Blues When in doubt, pretty pastel shades of blue are an easy go-to for the Fourth and beyond.

2 Silver Sparks A mix of blue and silver sparkles on your toenails will balance out a classic white manicure.

3 Red, White, & Blue Show your patriotism with a red, white, and blue pedicure. Add accent stars (nail art stickers like Olive & June’s Shimmery Stars are an easy shortcut) and you’ll be ready to watch the fireworks.

4 Watermelon Sugar High There is nothing quite as refreshing as cool, juicy watermelon on a hot summer day... and this adorable fruit-inspired pedi brings just as much joy.

5 Pretty Poolside Polish Lights Lacquer Balou Jelly Polish Lights Lacquer $11 See On Lights Lacquer For the at-home painters, this mid-tone blue polish à la Lights Lacquer has a jelly-like finish that gives your pedicure some juicy high-shine.

6 American Pedicure Selena Gomez most recently rocked what appears to be a classic French manicure at first glance — but in fact, it’s a slightly different version referred to as an “American manicure.” In short, American manis and pedis are meant to appear a bit softer and less contrasted, featuring a slightly more peach-colored base color, along with a more subtle off-white tip.

7 Cherry Cola Red ICYMI: Baywatch-inspired shades of red are trending for the summer months (and are, of course, perfect for any Fourth of July festivity).

8 Just Like Sparklers This minimal pedi with a hint of sparkle gives some serious “quiet luxury” vibes.

10 Invisible French Pedi Invisible French? Check. Ocean blue hue? Check. Glittery finish? Check.

11 Blue Crush Spice up a solid blue pedicure by painting one toe with a glittery shade.