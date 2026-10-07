A hypothetical Big Night Out shouldn't be the only reason your glam finds leave the closet. Instead of saving the good stuff for the "perfect moment," the industry's resident cool girls are making a case for wearing these statement pieces whenever, wherever.

For fall 2026, style stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Elsa Hosk are wearing their most dramatic items on rotation — and, even better, they're intentionally dressing them down. And their favorite luxe piece to give a high-low fashion makeunder to is the "going-out skirt."

Essentially the antithesis to the millennial-beloved "going-out top," these unapologetically extra pieces are some of the most fun additions to any wardrobe. The traditional move is to pair a loud, embellished skirt with something equally dramatic. But the coolest dressers are taking the opposite approach, balancing the drama with *the* wardrobe basic: a white shirt.

Elsa Hosk’s High-Low Coffee Run

While a coffee run usually calls for old gray sweats, Hosk turned hers into a major style moment, treating the sidewalk like a runway. She wore a delicate, floral-embroidered ivory pencil skirt with a dainty scalloped trim, dressed down with an oversized white long-sleeved shirt. It’s an unexpected pairing, but it totally worked.

The Helsa Studio founder kept the ‘fit sleek by accessorizing with all-black touches, including trendy high-vamp ballet flats, wraparound sunglasses (also trending), and a leather shoulder bag.

Jennifer Lawrence Bestie Dinner Vibe

The Hunger Games alum has also mastered the art of the makeunder. On Monday night, she was spotted at New York’s Via Carota for her friend Dakota Johnson’s birthday dinner. She clearly understood the assignment: Bring the fun. She went all in with a floral-print going-out midi, a fur-trimmed sheer black kimono, and uber-loud leopard print loafer mules. So far, so OTT.

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To dress the entire ‘fit down, she swapped a fancy top for a humble white tee, instantly giving her attire a casual, “I just threw this on” vibe. The minimalist-plus-maximalist dressing formula just works.

Olivia Wilde’s Front-Row Take

All the way in Paris, Olivia Wilde had a similar idea. To attend Chanel’s Spring/Summer 2027 PFW show, she leaned into loud patterns and textures with a colorful tweed skirt, a striped chainmail jacket, and bold cap-toe slingbacks, aka the It shoe of the moment.

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Instead of reaching for something equally detailed, the actor-director wore a simple white tank for that cool-girl, IDGAF energy.

How To Style The High-Low Trend (Your Version)

A designer budget isn't required to get in on the trend. Just take any froufrou skirt already sitting in your closet — maybe from a wedding or holiday party past — and pair it with your favorite basic top. That's the entire formula.

Make the look feel intentional by copying Hosk's playbook: Stick to polished touches and maybe a slick-back bun. Wear these looks from day to night and embrace the inner showgirl.