The 2021 Met Gala red carpet was on fire last night, with A-listers serving up some seriously head-turning lewks (looking at you, RiRi). In terms of dressing for the theme — “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” — no celeb seemed to really embrace Americana more than Jennifer Lopez.

Clad in a chocolate-brown Ralph Lauren dress with a plunging neckline, chunky silver and leather accessories, and a distressed-looking cowboy hat, the star appeared as if she came straight out of a western film. Though her enviable, bronde locks were otherwise concealed by said hat, Lopez rocked a low ponytail with extensions that cascaded down her back.

According to Lorenzo Martin, the hairstylist responsible for J.Lo’s stunning Met Gala look (he also did her incredible VMAs curls the night prior), this wasn’t your average ponytail, but what he calls a “horse’s tail... reminiscent of the American wild, wild west.” It matched her sun-kissed makeup perfectly — and fortunately, it’s so easy to recreate.

Martin, who also works with Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie, and Gwyneth Paltrow, tells Bustle that after first washing and conditioning her locks, he applied Wella EIMI Perfect Me Lightweight Beauty Balm Lotion throughout the ends and spritzed the roots with Wella Eimi Body Crafter Flexible Volumizing Hairspray.

Next, he combed out her hair with the ghd Detangling Comb before blowing it out with the combination of a hair dryer and a round brush. Now for the fun part: To give J.Lo added length, Martin reached for Great Lengths’ 20-inch GL Tapes, using a custom blend of four different shades. Before clipping them in, he teased her roots with the ghd Tail Comb “for an extra hold.”

Once the extensions were in place, the pro curled her strands with a 1.25-inch curling iron. Afterward, he sprayed hair with dry shampoo and a bit of Wella EIMI Shape Shift Molding Gum With Shine Finish for added texture. Finally, he secured her hair into a tight ponytail, completing the look with a mist of hairspray.