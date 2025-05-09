Khloé Kardashian's Strapless 'Fit Gave So Much Bridgerton Boob

The Kardashians are proven stans of Bridgerton. In 2021, Khloé Kardashian admitted that she dreamed about “the duke from Bridgerton,” aka Season 1 star Regé-Jean Page. Her sister Kim watched the show amid her divorce from Kanye West, then slid into star Nicola Coughlan’s DMs to chat about the steamy series. Kim later cast her in a Bridgerton-themed SKIMS campaign in June 2024, proving her devotion.

In a funny twist, Coughlan revealed that her character’s family, the Featheringtons, on the Netflix series was inspired by the reality TV family.

Therefore, it is no surprise that Bridgerton may have inspired Khloé Kardashian’s latest look. On May 8, she attended a pop-up shop for her debut fragrance, XO Khloé, at a department store in Düsseldorf, Germany, and embraced the now-infamous “Bridgerton boob” trend.

Khloé’s Corset Fit

For her launch party, Kardashian wore a pearly mint-colored jumpsuit with a strapless neckline and a fitted corset top, which allowed for some “Bridgerton boob”-style cleavage to show.

While Lady Whistledown would’ve gawked at any Regency-era woman wearing a jumpsuit, this could pass as a modern-day Bridgerton ’fit. Kardashian accessorized with complementary teal pointed-toe heels and metallic silver cuff earrings.

However, the true star of her look was a custom lunch box-style purse with a rhinestone mint green ice cream logo and red-and-white stripes along the trim. It perfectly matched her pastel ice cream cone.

Khloé’s Marilyn Dress

This isn’t the first time Kardashian has looked to the past for fashion inspiration. In March, she donned one of Marilyn Monroe’s famous trends for a friend’s birthday party. She paired a strapless, floor-length red column dress from Solace London with a shawl that trailed from behind, recalling Monroe’s reverse scarf from Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

She completed her look with a matching Bottega Veneta Mini Pouch and a classic red lip, ensuring her ensemble was as fiery as possible.