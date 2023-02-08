With the refreshing energy that springtime brings, the warmer months often come with a desire for some serious change. And be it an on-trend new wardrobe piece you’ve had your eye on, a slight revamp to your home’s decor, or even an inspiring weekend trip to change up your scenery — it’s no secret that many beauty-loving girlies opt for a fresh new haircut to say goodbye to winter and enter a new era.

Most recently? Hailey Bieber started spring a bit early, going for a headline-making bob haircut (that is set to be one of the *biggest* trends, likely through 2023). And just before that, Wednesday’s Jenna Ortega ditched her longer locks, going for a textured shag ‘do that feels both youthful and modern.

Even with the same hue you’re currently rocking, a haircut can really give you that renewed vibe you may be craving this time of year if you’re not quite ready to play with some dye. And just in time for the next visit to your fave salon — Bustle has tapped some of the top hair gurus in the industry, gathering the six spring 2023 haircut trends that are expected to be major throughout the next few months.

1 A Power Bob They say if a woman changes her hair, she’s about to change her life ... And a sleek power bob is the perfect way to embrace your inner strength. Sophie Rose Gutterman, a stylist who has worked with the likes of Adrienne Bailon, says this of the major trend: “It’s giving chic and playful all at the same time!” As for styling tips? She notes: “When styling the bob straight, first you want to use a round brush to give the hair some bounce followed with a flat iron on the ends to polish it and really define the shape. I love T3's Smooth ID for its customizable heat settings. You can also style this cut wet which can give a sultry feel. Wet the hair and scrunch All About Curls High-Definition Gel into the ends and let it air dry. This cut will insure you look put together whether it's wet, and has a soft bend or you go straight and sleek.”

2 A Chic Shag With recent stars opting for the trending cut — namely Wednesday’s star, Jenna Ortega — Gutterman sees a textured shag cut being major this spring: “I’m loving the chic shag [and] Jenna Ortega has managed to wear her hair in this soft shaggy cut that still looks chic and put together. For styling this look I recommend using your favorite texture spray, [like] SexyHair's High Tide Texturizing Finishing Spray on dry hair.”

3 A C-Cut Whether you’re a curly-haired girl or not, the “C cut” is the perfect ‘do for some added volume and face-framing vibes. And Michelle O’Connor, a hair guru who just so happens to be Matrix’s Global Artistic Director, agrees we will be seeing a lot of this cut for the spring of 2023: “The C cut is set to be a big trend this spring. This is the cousin to the V haircut with a rounded bottom, [and has] tons of long layers that cup the face. For styling, I love to use velcro rollers and spray Matrix Refresher Dry Shampoo at the roots to give extra volume.”

4 The Butterfly Haircut Another cut to consider if you have ultra-long locks? Gutterman says: “Long face-framing layers is the subtle detail that creates a soft, lived-in look to compliment [your] length — [and] having layers will give it a lift and help the hair stay fuller, versus flat. [To emphasize the volume], use a 1.5" curling iron (I use T3's Singlepass Curl 1.5") to give the ends a bend for a tousled look, [and be mindful of product] that will weigh the hair down.”

5 A Wispy Bang Andrea DiCostanzo, the NY-based founder and lead hair guru of The Painted Gypsy, admits that bangs will (still) be a major trend for 2023: “Right now, bangs are super popular — whether they are curtain or straight. [To redirect your part], a smaller round brush is a must-have, and your blow-dryer needs a nozzle.”