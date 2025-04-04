Kim Kardashian is no stranger to the nearly naked trend. The SKIMS founder has worn plunging necklines, sheer dresses, and even shapewear while out to dinner. However, Kardashian’s latest look takes the fashion movement to new heights — or, rather, new (read: no) bottoms.

On Thursday, April 3, the media mogul star shared a carousel of mostly risqué snapshots to Instagram. She captioned the photo dump of fur-forward looks with just one word, “fittings,” which got nearly 1 million likes in less than 24 hours. Fans were quick to comment things like “my queen” and “hot,” alongside plenty of fire emojis, letting Kardashian know they were here for her daring pantless look and some other spicy styles.

Kim’s Fur Bandeau

Shortly after modeling SKIMS on the ‘Gram to celebrate the opening of the brand’s Los Angeles flagship store on Tuesday, April 2, Kardashian decided to forego underwear on her feed. Instead of wearing a skin-toned bodysuit or thong, she sported a furry brown strapless top while sitting on the floor, bare-bottomed.

The bold move mixes two of Kardashian’s latest fashion go-tos: a fur statement piece and a bandeau bra. Mob wife furs were a big vibe this past winter, while the rectangular top is one of 2025’s biggest fashion trends, so it’s no surprise the 44-year-old tied the two together for spring.

Her Controversial Footwear

Despite the lack of undergarments, Kardashian decided her look wasn’t complete without some shoes. In a fitting nod to the barely there ‘fit, she paired her fur bandeau with some “naked heels.” The reality star wore wedges with a clear strap, providing more than just a peep-toe moment.

The translucent style is one of this season’s biggest shoe trends, with celebs like Jennifer Lawrence and even Kardashian’s sister, Kylie Jenner, sporting naked footwear out and about in recent months. Wedges have also been having their moment, so while this look was simply two pieces put together, Kardashian pulled off several 2025 trends all in one.

More Fur Ahead

Fur is having a moment in Kardashian’s closet. Not only has she been wearing fuzzy bandeaus and mob wife jackets, but she sported a Mowalola fur coat in her IG dump as well. The SKKN BY KIM founder rocked a two-toned jacket with the fashion designer’s name stamped on the back, along with what seemed to be assless chaps in a cream shade from Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

This wasn’t the first time Kardashian has supported the British-Nigerian designer. In 2020, the entire Kardashian-West family wore Mowalola Ogunlesi’s Western-inspired designs for a portrait together. With Beyonce’s Cowboy Carter Tour kicking off on April 28, this may be the glam Western inspo you’re looking for.