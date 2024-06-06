Lily Collins Wore The Most Anti-Emily In Paris Look For Date Night

Fictional designer Pierre Cadault said it best: Emily Cooper, the titular character in Netflix’s Emily In Paris, is “ringarde” (the French term for “basic”). Her outfits are ridiculed by her Parisian officemates and viewers alike for being tacky, often involving mixed prints, clashing colors, and layered accessories — the opposite of understated French style.

Offscreen, actor Lily Collins’ style couldn’t be more different. Case in point: On Monday, June 3, Collins sat front row at Dior’s Cruise 2025 show in an all-black look that was tres chic.

Lily’s Anti-Emily Cooper Look

Held in Scotland’s Drummond Castle, the luxury label’s show featured a stacked guest list, including Jennifer Lawrence and Anya Taylor-Joy. Among them Collins stood out in her understated, head-to-toe Dior number.

She built the look around a a turtleneck sweater, a quintessential French staple. While her black top channeled Parisian sensibilities, her skirt added a utilitarian edge thanks to its drawstring waistband and front pockets.

Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

She leaned into the functional aesthetic with a pocketed inky jacket and chunky boots. The entire outfit was from Dior, specifically the label’s Fall/Winter 2024 collection.

Her Sleek ’Do

The ensemble was low-key and functional, and Collins used the same concept in her beauty look. She wore her hair in a sleek low bun and, save for cherry red lipstick, kept her makeup bare.

Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

Date Night With Her Husband

Collins attended the event with her husband, Charlie McDowell, who kept his look mostly muted in a cool-blue jacket and gray trousers. He wore a statement shirt with an abstract print and completed his outfit with gray sneakers for a casual vibe.

Andrew Milligan - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images

A date-night slay.