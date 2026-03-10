Margot Robbie is a pro at using visual cues to signal the eras she’s in. During the entire duration of her Barbie press tour, she almost exclusively wore pink and unwittingly kickstarted Barbiemania. She effortlessly closed her Barbie chapter when she showed up to awards shows in black.

The Oscar nominee used the same styling technique to signal the beginning of her now-viral Wuthering Heights era, marked by corseted ballgowns and decadent jewelry. As of Monday, March 9, however, she’s officially letting go of Catherine Earnshaw.

As a Chanel ambassador, Robbie made her way to the brand’s Fall/Winter 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week. And her ‘fit — an elevated take on off-duty dressing — proved she’s done with Brontë-core.

Margot’s Casual Ensemble

Many style savants use fashion week as their personal runways, reserving their most ostentatious or avant-garde pieces to peacock during the shows. Not Robbie, though. Despite having access to some of the most glam gowns and jewels in the world, she tends to keep it way more low-key during fashion weeks. Last season, for example, she attended Chanel’s S/S 2026 show in all-black utilitarian co-ords and a triangle bralette.

She took the understated route again this season, wearing a sheer white tank and lace-trimmed bralette. The Babylon star did a take on the “millennial tuck” and haphazardly tucked a portion of her top into soft, semi-translucent gray trousers made to resemble denim.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

She incorporated another optical illusion item when she carried a sheer gray poncho with gold buttons, whose fabric was made to mimic the look of tweed. Robbie threw it on when she reached her seat, sandwiched between Jennie, Olivia Dean, and Lily-Rose Depp.

The actor finished off her ‘fit with It girl-approved accessories, including two-toned pumps and a brown Chanel 25.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Her New Bob

The most striking change Robbie made was her fresh cut — the polar opposite of long, beribboned braids that marked Brontë-core. Switching it up, she chopped off her hair into a bob, styled with choppy bangs and an exaggerated, millennial-approved side part.

WWD/WWD/Getty Images

Sometimes, simplicity is best.