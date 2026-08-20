It doesn’t take much convincing for us to try out a trend, especially if it’s cosigned by our Mount Rushmore of style icons: Hailey Bieber, Elsa Hosk, Margot Robbie, and Dakota Johnson. The latest fashion fixation they've all agreed on? The “sleepy girl” aesthetic. Namely, luxury pajamas are elite, and they’re just as good for wearing out and about as they are for keeping cozy at night.

Slinky slip dresses instantly upgrade to date-night essentials when paired with high heels, while even the most obvious matching PJ sets look effortlessly cool with statement outerwear. Paige DeSorbo even launched Daphne, a line of cute loungewear, and shot the pieces all over NYC, proving there are no boundaries when it comes to stylish clothes. Are they meant for bed? Do they just look like it? Keeping strangers guessing is half the fun.

To find out if the sleep-to-street trend is actually wearable, Bustle’s biggest proponents of lazy-girl styling put the look to the ultimate test. Each editor took one brand out on the town, evaluating the pieces for ease, versatility, wearability, and whether they were total compliment magnets — all while channeling those A-listers’ IDGAF attitude. Spoiler alert: We’ve never felt more comfortable and nonchalant.

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Bustle’s Sleep-To-Street Edit

The Blue Chemise

I loved the vibrant navy shade and intricate lace neckline of this satin nightgown, especially as a pop of color during the summertime. While this works as a dress for a night out, I styled it more comfortably for my long subway commute and dinner double date. (I didn’t want to worry about pulling the hem down if I had to get up from the table at any point.)

To offset the plunging neckline, I added a thick cami underneath, and played with the silhouette by styling it with oversized cut-off denim culottes for a more relaxed, tomboy vibe that spoke to my style — and was totally something I would wear out again. Since I went for a casual look, I wore fisherman sandals, but I’d opt for a darker cami and kitten heels if I wanted to dress this up more.

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The Noir Nightgown

The black chemise is a piece that screams “bedroom” more than “closet staple” given how sheer it is and its deep V-neckline. But now it might just be one of the most unexpectedly versatile clothing items I own. To show off the piece rather than totally cover it up, I wore a V-neck bralette underneath and wide-leg white pants, making the see-through look work in public without feeling like I was indecently exposed.

I wore this to dinner and drinks with a friend, but for a more casual event I’d probably throw this on top of a graphic baby tee or fitted long-sleeve as more of an accessory rather than the main look.

The Satin Trousers

Surprisingly, these pants were the most challenging since they looked the most like sleepwear, IMO. The pure white colorway and pearl hem made them feel a little bit bridal, so I styled these in the opposite direction to tone things down. An ice cream sundae graphic tank helped the outfit look playful, and I leaned into that vibe with a grommet headband and a Monchhichi bag charm.

Alexis Morillo

To top off the look, I used the “wrong shoe theory,” wearing ballet sneakers with baby blue socks. The pants were a bit long on me, so I rolled the waistband, which also helped the outfit feel more casual than try-hard. I’ll probably save these for the bedroom or a beach cover-up, but they were so comfortable and airy in the summer heat. — Alexis Morillo, lifestyle editor

The Slip Dress

Classic nightie slips are so versatile — all the cool girls are wearing them these days — so it was high time I added one to my closet. This brown silk slip was so comfy, perfectly light and airy to wear to bed with a semi-functional AC, and also a breezy option for heading out with friends on a hot summer evening.

Megan LaCreta

I wore it with a pair of tall black leather boots and a shoulder bag to contrast with the delicate lace details, allowing the piece to transition perfectly into a night-out dress. It was fairly long on me (I’m 5-foot-4) and offered a decent amount of coverage on top, so it didn't feel too scandalous, but the buttery thin satin still brought the exact amount of spice expected from lingerie.

The Satin Top & Sheer Pants

I’m typically a shorts-and-a-T-shirt-to-bed girl, so I wanted to try an elevated version of that. While both pieces in this matching black satin shorts-and-tank-top set are very comfortable as sleepwear, the shorts weren't the most “suitable for work,” IYKWIM (read: They're a little too flowy for my taste; read: My *ss was out).

Instead, I decided to couple the satin top with a pair of Intimissimi’s sheer flared pants for drinks with friends. Nothing in my closet looks like these, so testing them out was a must. While they won’t be replacing my high school gym shorts for bedtime, they’re definitely entering my night-out outfit rotation.

Megan LaCreta Megan LaCreta 1 / 2

The flared pants felt very chic when styled with the satin top, kitten-heel sandals, and a pair of bike shorts underneath. The intricate lace detail definitely elevated the look without making me feel too exposed. When I met up with my friends, they were quick to compliment my look — and were totally shocked to find out the whole thing was meant for sleep. — Megan LaCreta, editorial associate

The Wide-Leg Pants

A long weekend in the Adirondacks was the perfect opportunity for me to embrace the sleep-to-street trend. The pants made their debut during my six-hour road trip, proving perfectly comfy and breathable. Paired with a gray tank top, they still probably looked a bit like loungewear, but that wasn't really an issue (even though I got a few confused looks at rest stops), so I decided to wear them out to dinner too, which pushed me a liiittle bit out of my comfort zone.

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The Woven Boxers

I wore the extremely comfy shorts to bed, then kept them on for a coffee run the next morning. At first, I paired them with a white T-shirt and bright green flats for a ~look~. But I ended up swapping the Tinkerbell-core shoes for Birkenstocks — a more practical choice, considering the walk to the café, but definitely one that leaned into the pajama vibe. I didn’t get any weird looks, but that could be due to the fact that it was 9 a.m., a perfectly acceptable time to be wearing PJs.

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The Button-Down Shirt

The button-down was the easiest to style. By itself, nothing about it screamed jammies. In fact, I’d avoid wearing it to bed — it’s a little too structured for me to feel truly comfy. So I wore the shirt with a pair of jean shorts for a walk down to the lake. (I did wish it was a little bit more oversized, so it didn’t stick to my sunscreen-soaked skin, but alas.) Next time, I’d probably iron it and try it with a pair of white jeans to elevate it.

All in all, I’d say this was a successful experiment. I don’t think these SYRN items really pass as non-pajamas, but isn’t embracing the sleepwear vibe kind of the point? — Hannah Kerns, BDG staffer

The Striped Mini

This pink-and-white-striped slip made the case for wearing sleepwear beyond the bedroom. I threw it on for my usual morning iced coffee run, and it immediately felt more like a breezy summer dress than lounge clothes. The fabric was incredibly lightweight, soft, and effortlessly chic. I was initially worried it would be too sheer to wear outside, but I was pleasantly surprised that it wasn’t. One catch? It was under constant threat of flying upwards. Every strong breeze meant a fight to keep the dress from lifting. So, if I were to style it again, I’d probably pair it with some jeans for a more practical, everyday look.

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The Black Slip

This black slip was made for wearing outside. The moment I threw it on, I felt elegant, classy, polished, and put together — not like I was wearing pajamas at all. The fabric was super lightweight and breathable, making it just as comfortable as sleepwear without sacrificing any style. I wore it for a day in the city, followed by lunch with friends, and it blended seamlessly with everyone else's outfits. I’d absolutely wear this out again, maybe even for a date night, a fancy dinner, or any occasion where I’m aiming for an effortless, elevated look.

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The Two-Piece Set

The cami and shorts were super cute, comfy, and the kind of matching look I’d happily wear on repeat at home. That said, it’s also the one piece that most obviously reads as sleepwear. Though I layered a casual cardigan on top to make it look less loungy, I still caught a few stares throughout the day and got the sense that people could tell I was wearing sleepwear.

For future outings, I’d break up the set. The top would pair great with some jeans, and I’d most likely leave the bottoms at home. That way, it’ll give off a more effortless, everyday outfit feel, rather than a “I just rolled out of bed” vibe. — Laili Shahrestani, editorial intern

The Midnight Shorts Set

I’d describe my everyday style as somewhat tenniscore. It primarily consists of whites and navy blues, tees and button-downs, crew socks and white sneakers. So Daphne’s midnight shorts set was an obvious choice for me.

True to form, I wore a white tee underneath, mid-crew white socks with a navy blue stripe, and white kicks. Since it was the thick of summer, I kept the oversized shirt open and the sleeves rolled up to 1) give it more of that effortless vibe and 2) avoid overheating. The cherry on top was my tortoiseshell Meta glasses. (Thanks, Kylie!)

Kaitlin Cubria

While I was very comfortable in the set during a team lunch, it’s not my first choice to wear to bed. The cotton poplin was light and cool, but the texture was a bit firm compared to my more drape-y pajamas.

The Duvet Dress

Since I was headed to two very different events — one for a kid’s toy store opening, one for a tech announcement (I contain multitudes) — this was an interesting one to style. I didn’t want to appear overly dressy, but didn’t want to look too casual either. So I went for a happy medium.

Though the mint dress could easily be dressed up with strappy heels, I chose a pair of thong sandals — one of this year’s most popular shoe trends — in gold. To keep the look from veering toward Easter, I stayed away from pastels and accessorized with a vibrant orange bag, also accented in gold. My original plan was to throw the Daphne Bed Jacket on top, but there was zero chance of that happening in the summer heat, so a sheer white button-down was my top of choice.

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I don’t see myself ever going out of my way to wear a spaghetti-strap dress to bed — especially since this polyester quilted satin version is dry clean only — but I’d 100% take it out on the town again. You might even catch me in it on Easter Sunday. — Kaitlin Cubria, deputy editor of experiences and style

The Mixed Set

As someone who hates wearing street clothes in bed, I was a little wary about doing the inverse — wearing pajamas outside. But I was excited to try out Eberjey’s line of PJs, since they offered a more elevated look to typical sleepwear — and I need something to wear to Lollapalooza.

Ernesto Coria

One key thing I did was mix and match the sets so that they felt a little more intentional. I paired the black pants from Lara Tencel Modal set with the powder blue lace cami from the Washable Silk set and threw on an ivory lace-trimmed top from the Malou Tencel set when it got chilly.

The Matching Set

For another look, I wore the full Lara Tencel Modal set out, adding a leather jacket on top to add some edge.

Ernesto Coria

While I did feel a little weird at first venturing out in pajamas, layering the light and soft materials was perfect for transitioning from hot summer afternoon to a cool evening. Overall it made me feel a little more styled, and less like I just rolled out of bed. — Gabrielle Bondi, entertainment editor

The Silk Robe

I’m already a fan of wearing pajamas out, rocking drawstring PJ bottoms and lacy camisoles out on the regular. So to push myself further, I styled two pieces I felt were more bedtime-appropriate.

The robe was much easier to wear IRL. I chose a cream-and-gold leopard print one for a maximalist touch, and treated it like a normal kimono pairing it with jeans and a white tee. I even debuted my new era as a converted Crocs girlie in olive green shoes. YOLO. Pro tip: Skip the accompanying belt.

Selwyn Tungol

I’ve since worn this to the office, with jeans and a going-out top. Can confirm, the trend is totally SFW.

The Midi Slip

Styling the midi dress a little tougher, which was a surprise. A maxi can easily double as a more formal number, while a mini is playful and flirty and can be dressed up or down. But a midi — at least to me — screams bed. So I felt like this one had to be more intentional. I wore it with a leather jacket and boots to give it a bit of an edge.

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I love when clothes pull double-duty, so this is definitely my fave trend of the year so far. When you see me in the streets in what looks like PJs, best believe they are. — Alyssa Lapid, style writer

The Black Pants

Wear my pajamas out in public? Twist my arm. To be fair, styling a pair of silky black pants isn’t exactly a difficult challenge, as these are pretty unassuming when it comes to pajama pants. I really love these because they’re a bit oversized, so they don’t cling to your body and feel nice and breezy for hot summer days.

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To keep the look feeling chic and effortless, I paired them with an oversized button-down (because, in my mind, what’s more effortless than that?) and a pair of zebra-print kitten heels. Let’s just say I was easily the most comfortable person at happy hour.

The Striped Pants

The real challenge was styling the striped silky trousers, which looked the most like actual sleepwear. I paired them with an oversized blazer to add some structure and balance, anchoring the look with sneakers. Something about combining loungewear with trainers made me feel like I was pulling off a major fashion loophole — because in what world am I wearing pajamas with sneakers?

Gracie Farquhar

Somehow, it worked — and the look really came in clutch for the movie I went to see that night. — Gracie Farquhar, social media manager

The Printed Slip

As a fan of all things MacKenzie-Childs, the Eco Satin Chic to Sleep Nightie in Courtly Check Bagheera was top of my list. I could not wait to be twinning with my tea kettle. You can’t get cozier than matching with your own home, and even though the slip’s material feels pajama-like, the cinched back gives the dress enough structure to wear out. Slip dresses are my go-to for commuting in a super heatwave, and here I styled it with sneakers and a tote.

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The Matching Set

At first, I wanted to split the Eco Satin Sadie set and wear the top with jeans. Like many of the brand’s designs, the super bright leopard imagery is striking, and there is an urge to balance it out. But I decided to give in instead.

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Together, the set felt overpowering in a good way, perfect for a party where you’re not afraid to be the center of attention. — Mila Grgas, production assistant