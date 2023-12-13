Sofia Richie Rocked One Of 2024’s Biggest Trends On Her New Magazine Cover

At this point, the words quiet luxury and Sofia Richie are practically synonymous with each other. Earlier this year, her trademark elevated basics and luxe designer looks became the blueprint for fashion girlies looking to tap into the ultra-feminine style. As of late, however, the fashion muse has been fusing her penchant for easy luxury with another uber-trendy craze.

Recently, Richie has been taking subtle style cues from the coquette aesthetic, which consists of endless pastels, bows on bows on bows, and ballet class-ready ensembles, all while staying loyal to timeless blazers, button-downs, and chic trousers.

The it-girl’s latest venture into the world of coquette? Her recent cover photo for Net-a-Porter’s magazine, PORTER, that hit Instagram timelines everywhere on Dec. 11.

Sofia’s Coquette-Ish Couture

On her latest cover, Richie was photographed by Alexander Saladrigas — the creative behind some of your favorite Vogue photoshoots — in an eye-catching little black dress from Nina Ricci.

Adorned with an extravagant, oversized bow smack dab on the center of the bodice, the noir number combined her love for sleek neutrals with the avant-garde feel of coquette.

At first glance, the look is classic Richie, but the understated sparkly straps added a festive flair that felt unexpectedly maximalist for the minimalism-loving mogul.

Leaning further into the it-girl vibes of the entire photoshoot, she rounded out her look with Wolford sheer black tights and stealthy sunglasses from Saint Laurent.

She Styles Bows Out & About, Too

This coquettish detour is a long time coming for Richie, given her love for hyper-feminine styles. However, if you keep track of her recent outings, you might remember a certain look of hers from back in June, when statement bows first made an appearance in her wardrobe.

While en route to a Chanel dinner event in Beverly Hills on June 14, the star was snapped by paparazzi in an LBD from the atelier’s Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, complete with a semi-sheer maxi skirt and a bow-embellished bodice that bared a shocking resemblance to her PORTER look.

Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Continuing the coquettish vibes of the entire ensemble, Richie accessorized with metallic Mary Jane pumps, a pearl-like mini clutch, and a satin stretch belt, all from Chanel.

Approved By Fashion Muses Everywhere

While Pinterest’s trend forecast has predicted that “bow stacking” is bound to be everywhere come 2024, Richie — along with key members of the celebrity set — is already getting a headstart on adapting the style.

One star to give the look their sartorial stamp of approval? Sarah Jessica Parker, who wore a massive balletcore-inspired bow atop her head for a recent evening at the New York City Ballet. Paired with an off-the-shoulder Carolina Herrera tutu-esque midi dress, the accessory served as a train as it cascaded past the hem of her skirt.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images Entertainment

Earlier this year, at the 2023 Met Gala, Sydney Sweeney walked the infamous staircase in a nude mermaid Miu Miu gown finished with a tulle black bow on the front that coordinated with her matching oversized hair bow.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Bows are now a red carpet-worthy mainstay.