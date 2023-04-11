Emilia Clarke recently told Bustle that “nothing can be wrong when you’ve got enough mascara on” — and TBH: The mother of dragons has got a point. With a few swipes of the wand, lengthy eyelashes effortlessly make any look feel more wide-eyed, brightened, and complete. And next to caffeine-filled eye creams and complexion-brightening liquid blush in the same area, mascara reigns as one of the most accessible awakening heroes.

And while countless beauty trends and makeup hacks fill the For You pages of BeautyTok watchers by the day, the most recent is making the unique case for using an eyelash curler upside-down for your most lengthened eyelashes yet.

Audrey Boos, a beauty and lifestyle content creator on TikTok, recently shared her secret for eyebrow-skimming lashes — and the girlies are all about the visible final results. On bare eyelashes, flip the curler completely upside down, clamping gently “the mid-shaft to ends of your lashes” to make them appear straight. Next, flip the curler back to its normal position and curl as usual (directly from the roots). Coat with your favorite mascara, and you’re done.

For viewers who seemed unsure of the appearance of her curled lashes IRL, Boos shared in the comments: “It makes them look 10x longer!! Not straight, just an L shaped curl instead of a C curl.”

If you just so happen to be in on the beauty trends of the now, you’ll likely know that sultry siren eyes are *in,* with countless celebs like Megan Fox, Kylie Jenner, and more opting for the more almond shape when it comes to their glam.

On the opposite end of the spectrum, there’s been a debate raging on TikTok where some much prefer a more rounded, doll-like look (aptly named the doe eye).

Fan of the latter? This eyelash curler hack may just be the trick that elevates your daily makeup routine.