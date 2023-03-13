The biggest stars in Hollywood showed up to the 95th annual Academy Awards red carpet with beauty looks that ranged from old Hollywood glamour, to new age edge and beyond (I’m talking about Florence Pugh’s pony tail that doubled as micro bangs, of course). Though the fashion forward and makeup mavens alike *know* that the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party serves serious looks.

Megan Fox, for one, debuted a new copper hair color inspired by none other than the Little Mermaid, while other icons like Olivia Wilde, Hunter Schafer, and Megan Thee Stallion opted for sultry exposed bras and form-fitting bustiers to make a statement.

Hailey Bieber, however, went for a look that was the embodiment of poise and elegance, in a Yves Saint Laurent gown that elongated her already-lengthy figure. What’s more, her glam featured glowing skin, a peachy lip, and her newly chopped power bob with some enviable, lived-in texture.

Bryce Scarlett, the hair guru behind the tousled look (who also calls Margot Robbie and Kaia Gerber loyal clients) says this of his inspiration to go for the understated serve: “I was inspired by her statuesque gown and wanted to sculpt her hair in a way that would accentuate the plunging open in the back. Hailey’s dress had a higher neckline and was more covered up, [and] with the added shoulder detail, I wanted to make sure there was a balance between cool and effortless, while also opening up the face.”

And while Scarlett does share that this was his first time styling the Rhode founder’s hair since her new bob haircut — he let Bustle in on how to recreate the look using the same John Frieda products as he did.

First, he applied the brand’s Vibrant Shine 3-in-1 Spray throughout her wet hair for some protection. He then blew out her hair using a boar bristle brush, creating a crisp middle part without adding too much volume. To add waves to her tresses, he softly wrapped her hair around a one-inch curling iron. To tame any unwanted flyaways, he opted for John Frieda’s Secret Weapon Touch Up Creme, before finishing off the look with the Moisture Barrier Firm Hold Hairspray.