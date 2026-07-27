The WNBA’s most valuable players completely took over Chicago for the annual All-Star Game, lighting up the town on Saturday, July 25, right in the middle of the 2026 season. And while the pro athletes showed up ready to dominate on the court, they also brought their fashion A-game for headline-worthy tunnel walks. In fact, the entire weekend doubled as a masterclass in wearing today’s biggest trends.

Caitlin Clark repped TikTok’s strawberry girl summer aesthetic — in Prada, no less — while textbook millennial Breanna Stewart tapped her inner Gen Z by giving twentysomethings’ fave long shorts style movement an edgy update in leather.

Not to be outdone, other athletes channeled main character energy with maximalist silhouettes, like Angel Reese’s full-glamour, feather-trimmed pink minidress — a total nod to her very own upcoming Barbie Mattel doll. A'ja Wilson also tapped into the high-glamour energy, going the sparkly route in a sequined “naked” LBD and proving the see-through trend is still a red-carpet champ.

Ahead, see all these and more standout looks that sashayed down the W’s All-Star Weekend. From sheer to corpcore, these solidified their spots as the league’s most definitive tunnel statements yet.

Strawberry Girl Summer

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It’s practically tradition for Indiana Fever guard Clark to pull up to WNBA events in full Prada looks, and the All-Star Game tunnel walk was no exception. This time, she put a sporty twist on TikTok's viral strawberry girl summer trend. Her outfit featured a red zip-up jacket tucked into matching utilitarian-esque shorts, adding cream accessories for a fresh contrast. Just peep her pointed-toe pumps and Prada Bonnie bag. Too good.

From The Lingerie Drawer

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The exposed bra trend is here to stay — and No. 1 draft pick Azzi Fudd practically guaranteed it when she waltzed into the weekend rocking a black brassiere as a top. The Dallas Wings guard paired the undies-as-outerwear with loose distressed jeans, a plaid jacket, and a Coach Tabby bag for the ultimate high-low balance.

Feather Extravaganza

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Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese was practically Barbie incarnate in a shimmery minidress with a matching billowing shawl — both lined with glamorous feathers, a fave in 2026. Going full-on extra was clearly the only option here, and between the plush trim and the all-pink palette, she gave total main character energy.

Cool-Girl Corpcore

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Corpcore doesn’t always need to look conference-room ready. Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers gave it an edgy, cool-girl flavor when she rocked a sleeveless light blue button-down with greige trousers and accessorized with a crisp necktie. Consider office attire officially disrupted.

The “Naked Dress”

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Leave it to Wilson to prove the “naked dress” is alive and well, bringing the Hollywood red-carpet fave straight to the basketball arena. She gave it a high-glam upgrade in a sparkly sequined strapless gown with a translucent skirt paired with see-through opera gloves.

Long Shorts

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Long shorts — or as Gen Z calls them, “jorts” — are everywhere, including the tunnel, apparently. Stewart gave the ubiquitous trend the edgy-meets-preppy treatment in leather, knee-grazing shorts, paired with a blazer, a clean button-down, and classic loafers.