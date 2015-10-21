6 Tips For Feeling More Confident Having Sex On Top

While you might like the idea of climbing on top of your partner, and going to town in the "Cowgirl" position, it isn't always easy to know how to move during sex, particularly when you're the one in control. You might feel held back by insecurity, lack of experience, or lack of confidence. But if you follow a few tips for enjoying girl on top, you'll be riding your partner like a pro in no time.

And it definitely is a worthy goal. According to Vanessa Marin, a sex therapist who specializes in helping people have better sex, a better orgasm, and better relationships, "girl on top" is one of the best positions for female orgasm. Unlike missionary, or other positions where your partner might be the one to control the pace, cowgirl is all you. It's part of the reason it's such a badass position — you get to be on full display, control the pace, speed, etc.

But Marin says exactly why so many people find it difficult. "A lot of women feel self-conscious about being on top," she tells Bustle. The very same things that make "riding Cowgirl" so great are exactly what also feel intimidating. Read on for tips from Marin about learning how to be on top, and enjoying the experience.

1. Give Yourself Permission To Feel Good

It's really easy to get in your head while on top, and to put pressure on yourself to have "all the right moves." But Marin says there are no objects "rights" or "wrongs," and that the most important thing is to figure out what feels good.

That might mean closing your eyes and zeroing in on the sensations, or turning off all the lights so that you don't have to think about what you look like from your partner's perspective, if you're finding that distracting.

Sure, you might accidentally start wondering if you're doing a good job or not. But reel your thoughts back in — and give yourself permission to focus on feeling good.

2. Don't Compare Yourself To Porn

According to Marin, one of the reasons so many people get stressed out about Cowgirl is because of the ways it’s filmed in porn. She says many performers bounce up and down at breakneck speed, and seeming to enjoy every minute of it. But that isn't always how it works in everyday life.

Cowgirl can actually be a relaxed position, so if bouncing up and down doesn't feel right, that's OK. Marin suggests trying a smaller range of motion, moving slower, and grinding on your partner, instead of bouncing or exerting a ton of energy. It might make the position easier — and more enjoyable — if you go at your own pace.

3. Practice By Yourself

If you feel really shy about experimenting with your partner, you might want to practice on your own to get a clearer idea of what the position is like.

Since Cowgirl is all about how you move your hips, Marin suggests getting on your knees on your bed and stuffing some pillows between your legs. Even though it might feel silly, she says it's a great way to figure out what you like. And to get used to the movement.

If you have a wand-style vibrator, you can even hold it upright on the bed and mount it, Marin says, as that will give you even more of a sense of what it feels like to ride your partner.

4. Go Slow And Ask Questions

If you're still feeling wary, be honest and tell your partner that you aren't confident on top, and that you'd like to do some practice sessions. From there, have them lie flat on their back, and straddle them so that your legs are on each side of their body. You should be resting on your knees, with your feet pointing back towards their feet, and your body should be fairly upright.

Take their penis or strap-on in your hand and help guide it into you. Marin says a little lube can help them slide in easier, especially if you’re feeling nervous. Lower all the way onto them. Then, slowly start rocking your hips back and forth in the direction of their head. Keep your pelvis in contact with theirs at first (remember, no bouncing unless you want to!). Then try grinding your hips in slow circles. Experiment with clockwise and counterclockwise movements.

Next, try changing the angle of your body, which will make their penis or strap-on hit different spots inside of you. Put your hands flat on the bed on either side of their head, and lean forward towards them. Then try sitting back up again and leaning backwards slightly. Each time you try something new, compare it to the other things you've tried, Marin says, and try to figure out what you like best.

Ask your partner for their input, too. Say something like, “Do you like it better when I do ‘this’ or ‘this’?” That will make it feel like a sexy game that just the two of you are playing.

5. If You're Feeling Shy, Ask Your Partner To Take The Lead

Another hot way to explore is to ask your partner to grab your hips and show you a couple of different ways to move. This will take the pressure off of you to be the only person in charge. They can guide you through different movements, speeds, and levels of penetration that might feel good to you.

6. Get The Rest Of Your Body Involved

Once you get a bit more comfortable with the basic movements, Marin recommends reaching your hand down and touching your clitoris as you grind against your partner. This will make it easier for you to reach orgasm, and your partner will love being able to watch.

You can also ask them to touch your clitoris, or have either one of you use a vibrator on it. Your partner can play with your breasts, your butt, or your hips, and once you get confident enough, you might enjoy being on full display — and that's when you can start caressing your thighs, playing with your hair, etc.

As you figure out Cowgirl, keep reminding yourself to focus on finding what feels good for you. And have fun!

Expert:

Vanessa Marin, sex therapist