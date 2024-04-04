9 Dos & Don'ts For Navigating April 8's New Moon & Solar Eclipse

Monday, April 8 is a major day, astrologically speaking. At 2:21 p.m. EST (11:21 a.m. PST), there will be a new moon that coincides with a total solar eclipse — and it’s all happening in the energetic sign of Aries.

“The upcoming events are so exciting, I can’t stand it,” says astrologer Stina Garbis.

Typically, it isn’t advised to manifest during lunar eclipses, but solar eclipses are known to work with you — not against you. "The rules are different from lunar eclipses as they are opposite effect in the sky," says Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor.

This is a great time to set goals and plant seeds of manifestation, Garbis says.

It’ll be a unique celestial event, especially if you’re in the path of the eclipse in North America. Even if you’re not, there’s a lot of you can do to channel this Aries energy — and maybe even get the ball rolling on a few goals and dreams.

Do: Charge Your Crystals

One of the best things you can do is charge your astrological tools, like your crystal collection, tarot card deck, or even your astrology dice. “Set them out on a table to soak up the energy of the new moon solar eclipse,” says Garbis. You can also focus on certain crystals, like fire quartz, red jasper, and carnelian, which can help you channel this fire sign’s vibe.

Don’t: Let Your Ego Take Over

The Aries new moon might inspire you to push boundaries or take risks, but try not to let your ego get the better of you. “Aries is all about that push, push, push mentality, and it can kind of get to your head,” says Garbis. When you drop your ego, though, you’re left with pure drive, confidence, and good intentions. That’s what you want to focus on during Aries season.

Daniel de la Hoz/Moment/Getty Images

Do: Start A New Journal

To channel your newfound confidence, Garbis recommends starting a fresh new journal. To really lean into the spirituality of it this time, she says you can “charge it up” and fill it with intentions — just like your crystals — by setting it outside during the eclipse.

Once you’re ready to write, start scratching down your hopes and dreams, but make sure you focus on the “why” behind your goals, or the reasons you want to achieve them, instead of getting caught up in that pesky ego.

“When we connect to our why, we connect to the heart and the raw impulse of what drives us,” she says. “The more we connect to that why, the more energy we’ll have towards attaining our dreams and keeping that momentum.”

This new moon is the beginning of a new lunar cycle, so it will feel right to start with a blank slate. “This journal can be anything you want it to be — it can be about dreams or it could be about how you are feeling,” she says. “It can also be about all the goals you hope to attain.”

Don’t: Get Caught Up In A Fight

While the new moon on April 8 will feel inspiring, it could also stir up some pretty raw emotions thanks to this fire sign’s intense nature. Whatever you do, “don’t pick a fight with anyone,” says Garbis. It might be tempting to get caught up in drama, but if you focus on enjoying the day, you should be a-OK.

Do: Water Your Planets

Watering your planets is another simple way to celebrate the new moon. “Pour life into them them for their service, their oxygen, their beauty, their calmness — and they will bring that back to you,” says Garbis. “If you don’t have an indoor plant, go get one or rescue one from the store that looks like it needs some love.”

Westend61/Westend61/Getty Images

Don’t: Spend A Ton Of Money

With impulsive Aries leading the charge, it might be tempting to go on a shopping spree or hit purchase on everything you’ve accumulated in your online carts — but try to resist the urge, at least for now. If you’re still feeling spendy, set some positivity in motion by taking that money and giving it to your favorite charity.

Do: Tuck Some Money Away

The lucky and abundant planet Jupiter will also be in the earth sign Taurus on April 8, “so it’s a good time to make investments, too,” she says. “You may want to pick a dollar amount of any kind — it could be $5 or it could be $100 — and put it in your savings account.” If you don’t have a savings account, this is a good day to get one so you can start tucking money away for a rainy day.

Don’t: Self-Deprecate

To set the right tone for the next lunar cycle, make it a point to say and do nice things on April 8. “Be very nice to yourself and be careful about putting yourself down,” says Garbis. It’s a good time to repeat loving, affirming mantras to yourself so you can take that energy with you into the future.

Do: Apologize

“Another thing that you can do to embrace the day is to apologize to someone or reach out to a friend you haven’t spoken to in a while,” says Garbis. “It can be via text or call, as once again we are doing things that are removing the ego.”

Think of an old friend who might need to hear from you or a family member, like your sister who you always forget to text back. “Once you get the big ‘I’ or ego out of the way, it’ll be easier to apologize for transgressions and try to make amends,” she says.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer

Letao Wang, astrologer and spiritual counselor