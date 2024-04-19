If you’re in the mood to celebrate the full moon, you can do plenty of things to welcome its energy into your life, but astrologers say there are also things you’ll want to avoid.

April’s full moon will light up the sky on Tuesday, April 23 starting at 7:49 p.m. ET and will keep on glowing until Wednesday morning. This lunation will be in the water sign Scorpio, which is known to be intensely emotional, but also passionate, loyal, and intuitive thanks to its Pluto ruler.

According to astrologer Stina Garbis, this full moon in Scorpio will cause a lot of feelings to crop up. You might notice a charged energy in the air as the day approaches, and you might feel more sensitive heading into Tuesday. Since this can set you up to make emotion-fueled mistakes, it’s good to keep this in mind.

It’s also a full pink moon, and while it won’t actually look pink in the sky it’ll still infuse some rosy meaning into the day. “The full pink moon is named after the spring flowers that bloom this time of year with all of Mother Nature’s wonderful colors,” she tells Bustle. “It represents a fresh start.”

While April’s full moon has its own, unique characteristics, any full moon is a good time to tie up loose ends, let go of the past, and look forward to the future. Ready for a ritual? Here are the best things to do and what to avoid as the next full moon approaches.

Do: Light A Candle & Meditate

Oleg Breslavtsev/Moment/Getty Images

To lean into Scorpio’s intuitive energy, Garbis recommends lighting a pink candle — for the pink moon, of course— and having a meditation sesh. Full moons are the perfect time to release something, so consider what you may need to let go of, whether it’s self-doubt, stress from the past, or anxiety about the future. The water sign’s vibe will help you tune in and figure it out.

Don’t: Text Your Ex

This powerful full moon could have you reminiscing about past partners but don’t take it as a sign to text your ex. Even though it might seem like a good idea to draft a 1,000-word message and express all of your feelings, the rush will wear off the moment you hit send — especially if your ex leaves you on read. Do yourself a favor and unleash your thoughts in the notes app instead.

Do: Write Down A List Of Your Passions

As you head into spring, let Scorpio’s vibrant energy inspire you to get back in touch with everything that makes you tick. It’s common to get stuck in a rut as you get up and repeat the same routine day in and day out, but you’ll feel so much better if you unbury the creative, inspired version of yourself. If you aren’t sure where to start, Garbis suggests writing down a list of your passions to use as inspo.

Don’t: Spill All Your Secrets

GCShutter/E+/Getty Images

Scorpio is an enigmatic sign. On the one hand, the scorpion likes to lie low and keep to themselves. On the other, they yearn to feel close and connected to others. If the latter mood strikes, you might find yourself itching to spill some of your deepest, darkest secrets during the full moon, but try to resist. Before you call your mom or text your best friend, Garbis recommends sleeping on it. Hopefully, you’ll wake up the next morning realizing that some things are better left unsaid.

Do: Put Rose Quartz On Your Windowsill

To celebrate the pink moon, grab your favorite rose quartz and let it charge on a windowsill at night. According to Garbis, rose quartz is known as the “love stone” and can be used to attract romance — as well as more self-love — into your life.

If you’re hoping to meet someone special soon, she recommends holding the rose quartz in your hands, closing your eyes, and visualizing yourself walking down the street smiling and confident. Then picture yourself having a conversation with a potential partner. Who knows? It might just come true.

Don’t: Give Into Your Vices

“This full moon is not the night to indulge heavily in things like drinking,” says Garbis. “Pluto, Scorpio’s ruling planet, can be incredibly transformative, but it can also be destructive, so avoid doing anything that might blow up your life.” This includes starting arguments with loved ones. If you feel yourself prickling around your partner, part ways until the full moon passes.

Do: Take A Refreshing Bath

WC.GI/Moment/Getty Images

For the ultimate spring refresh, and to embrace Scorpio’s water sign, spend the evening relaxing in a bath. Fill your tub with warm water, Epsom salts, and pink rose petals. To really set the mood, Garbis suggests keeping your rose quartz nearby and also lighting pink and white candles or some floral incense. Embrace the pink moon’s representation of spring, and visualize yourself cleansing away the old and welcoming the new.

Source:

Stina Garbis, astrologer