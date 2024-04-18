These 3 Zodiac Signs Will Escape April's Full Pink Moon Unscathed

The full moon is a powerful celestial event, but it doesn’t always have a major impact on everyone — which is great if you’re hoping to go about business as usual when the next one rolls up on Tuesday, April 23 at 7:49 p.m. ET.

According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, the April full moon — also known as a pink full moon — is this time occurring in the sign of Scorpio, and he says it could feel like a cosmic whirlwind of transformation and depth. As a water sign ruled by Pluto, Scorpio is known to be deeply intuitive, passionate, and emotional. This energy will be very noticeable for some signs, but for others, it’ll be NBD.

“Not all zodiac signs will feel the celestial stirrings equally,” says Wang, likely because they’re just as emotional. These signs might also welcome the change in the air, viewing it as cathartic instead of chaotic.

No matter what sign it’s in, the full moon always brings a sense of ending or culmination as it reaches its final, brightest stage at the end of the month. This lunar phase is always a good time to release the past, reflect, and prepare for a fresh start.

Keep reading below for the three zodiac signs least affected by the April 23 full moon in Scorpio, according to an astrologer.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancer is in tune with its emotions, which is why you’ll find solace in the introspective and healing energies of the full pink moon in Scorpio, says Wang. “In astrology, these two signs form a trine, meaning they enjoy a smooth, easy energy flow between one another.”

Just like Scorpio, Cancer is an extra-sensitive water sign, so it’s possible that the mood in the air on April 23 won’t feel too jarring or different.

“Rather than upheaval, Cancers may experience this period as a time of personal reflection and nurturing,” says Wang. “Their innate ability to adapt and find comfort in the realm of feelings from the Scorpio full moon will allow them to ride the waves of the intense lunar energies with grace and resilience.”

Try a chill activity like meditating or spending the evening alone to fully embrace the full moon.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19)

As a pragmatic and practical earth sign, you’ll likely experience April’s full moon as a time of focus and determination. “Celestially, we have both Jupiter and Uranus transiting in Taurus, which brings some positive transformation for Capricorn,” says Wang.

Instead of inciting a wave of emotion, the full moon will bring you a sense of peace and clarity. According to Wang, your earthy resilience will also provide a strong foundation that prevents the Scorpio moon from swaying you too far from your path.

If you want, you could use the intuitive Scorpio energy to help reassess your goals. If something you’ve been working towards no longer seems like a good fit, you could drop it and move on — no questions asked.

This full moon will also illuminate Capricorn’s friendship sector, says Wang. If you’re feeling that mushy water sign kind of love, it might feel good to reach out to friends to reconnect and catch up, especially if you’ve been extra busy lately.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20)

Pisces is another sign that’s set to have an easy day on April 23. “Their deep, mystical waters align well with the profound and transformative nature of Scorpio’s influence,” says Wang. “This sign is accustomed to navigating the depths of both their own psyche and the collective unconscious, making the intensity of the full pink moon more of a catalyst for spiritual growth than a cause for turmoil.”

Instead of feeling thrown off or overly stressed, you’ll feel even more in tune with yourself than usual. “This full moon may amplify Pisces’ intuition,” he says, so you might even have a few lightbulb moments throughout the week.

It’s also possible that you’ll feel a random spark of creativity, says Wang, which could explain a sudden urge to scroll the hobby side of TikTok. Before you know it, you’ll be water color painting, doing pottery, or knitting your first blanket. Whatever ends up inspiring you, lean into it on the full moon.

