I was once an avid in-studio fitness class taker but, like many, in March of 2020 my living room became my living room-slash-gym and my classes became virtual. I went the paid subscription route for a bit, but I quickly learned that it's very hard for me to motivate myself without the social aspect of IRL classes (and, you know, with the impending doom of the pandemic hanging over my head). So I turned to the lawless land of YouTube, and it became incredibly apparent that for every great workout video on the platform, there are approximately 749 terrible ones.

There were days when I'd spend so much time trying to find a good exercise video that I'd eventually just throw in the towel altogether. So when I went searching for the best booty band workouts on YouTube for this story, I was more than prepared to sift through a lot of duds. And sift through a lot of duds I did, but it was worth it.

The benefits of building a stronger booty go beyond becoming a recurring fixture in Tina Belcher's dreams — strengthening your glutes also help with things like achieving better posture and preventing injury. And using a resistance band in your glute workout adds even more benefits; not only does a band typically cost less and take up less space than, say, dumbbells, there's actually evidence that using resistance bands can give you similar results to them as well.

Ready to fire up your glutes? Below, find the six best booty band workouts on YouTube, from warm-ups to longer HIIT-style workouts.

For A Booty Band HIIT Workout

Not for the faint of... glute, these fast-paced, interval-based workouts help you build a butt like Captain America's while also spiking your heart rate and improving your cardio.

26-Minute At-Home Glute Burn

Trainer Sashah Handal quite literally kicked my butt in this workout video, yet I keep coming back to it. It's tough, but it doesn't feel like it drags on forever as some longer workouts do — likely because it's made up of two rounds of 10 moves (think fire hydrants and single-leg bridges), so you don't have a ton of time to wallow in misery.

30-Minute Butt & Thighs Workout

I've got places to go (my couch) and people to see (the cast of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City on my television), and finding the motivation to fit at-home workouts longer than 15 minutes into my busy schedule is usually tough. Enter: This half-hour-long session from NASM-certified personal trainer Sydney Cummings, which utilizes a ladder format — featuring glute-burning leg lifts and squats — that keeps me from thinking too much about what's happening.

For A Quickie Booty Burn

You know the scene in Clueless where Tai laments that her buns feel nothing like steel after doing a workout video? I can confirm that will not be you after one of these fast and effective glute-burning workouts. Each one only takes 10 minutes.

10-Minute Booty Burn

This quickie workout from Blogilates creator Cassey Ho consists of 10 movements, including fire hydrants and butt lifts, that made my butt feel like it was on fire even though the whole thing only took 10 minutes.

10-Minute Booty + Cardio Session

If you're looking for a workout video that's effective but over quickly so you can get back to the important things, like watching the All Too Well (10 Minute Version)(Taylor's Version)(From The Vault) short film for the zillionth time, press play on this one. You’ll move through intervals of banded jump squats and lateral walks in a flash.

For A Booty Band Warm-Up

Using a booty band is a great way to wake up your glutes before doing exercises like squats and deadlifts (...and running, and walking, and spinning, and whatever your favorite way to sweat is.) Try these short rounds of glute-activating moves when you’re short on time or prepping for a different workout.

5-Minute Glute Activation

This video only takes five minutes to follow, making it impossible to come up with an excuse to skip your warm-up. You’ll hit your booty muscles through exercises like hip bridges and kickbacks, leaving your lower body fired up for whatever comes next.

12-Minute Side Booty Workout

If you've got a little more time, try this 12-minute glute-burning workout that relies on side raises to activate your butt muscles. The best part about it? You get to stay on the ground the entire time.

Studies referenced:

Buckthorpe, M. (2019). ASSESSING AND TREATING GLUTEUS MAXIMUS WEAKNESS – A CLINICAL COMMENTARY. Int J Sports Phys Ther. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6670060/

Lopes, J. (2019). Effects of training with elastic resistance versus conventional resistance on muscular strength: A systematic review and meta-analysis. SAGE Open Med. https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6383082/