If You Have These Birth Chart Placements, You're Destined To Be Rich

While Capricorns are hardworking and Virgos are great with a budget, you have to venture a little deeper than the sun signs to figure out which members of the zodiac are destined to be rich rich. Astrologers look at the luckiest and most financially savvy birth chart placements to figure out who has dollar signs in their future.

In astrology, a placement refers to the position of a planet or celestial body within one of the twelve houses or zodiac signs at the time you were born, says Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor. “Understanding a placement helps in decoding the subtle influences the celestial bodies exert on an individual’s life path and character traits,” he tells Bustle.

If you have certain planets in certain placements, it could mean that money will easily come your way via promotions and raises, but it could also mean that money seems to fall into your lap without much effort, maybe by winning the lottery, rubbing elbows with rich friends, or having wealthy parents.

As Wang says, “It underlines the belief in astrology that while certain placements may ease the path to riches, determination, hard work, and leveraging other favorable aspects in one’s chart are also equally important.”

With that in mind, here are the top three birth chart placements often found in the richest people’s birth charts and what they mean.

Jupiter In The 2nd House

Check your birth chart and see which planet is in your 2nd house. If it’s Jupiter, you’re in luck. Jupiter is known as the planet of expansion and good fortune, and since the 2nd house represents finances and possessions, this placement suggests a natural knack for attracting wealth your way, says Wang.

“Jupiter’s presence here expands the opportunities for financial gain through various means,” he adds, which usually indicates you’re often rewarded for your efforts at work via raises, promotions, etc. For others with less favorable placements, it might seem like their hard work never pays off.

Jupiter In The 8th House

“Similarly, when Jupiter is found in the 8th house, which is traditionally associated with transformation, shared resources, and regeneration, it indicates potential wealth through partnerships, inheritances, or investments,” says Wang.

If you have this placement, it might mean you were born into money or that wealth will come your way without much of your own effort, possibly by winning the lottery, striking it lucky with a random investment, or receiving money from family.

“This placement often suggests a beneficial outcome from joint ventures or financial strategies involving others’ resources,” he says, so marrying rich also counts.

Jupiter Forms A Trine Or Sextile With The Ruler Of The 2nd Or 8th Houses

To really get into the nitty, gritty birth chart placements, consider this one. “The ruler of the 2nd house forming a trine (120° aspect), or a sextile (60° aspect), with Jupiter is another auspicious indication of wealth,” says Wang. “These harmonious aspects facilitate the flow of good fortune and amplify the potential for financial prosperity.”

Need a mental picture of what that might look like in your chart? “For example, if you are Aries ascendant, then the 2nd house would be in Taurus, which makes the ruler of your 2nd house Venus,” says Wang. “Even if you don’t have Jupiter in the 2nd house, if your natal Venus is in trine/sextile with natal Jupiter, this is also a great indication of wealth.”

In non-astrology terms, this means you’re about as business savvy as it gets. You know a good deal when you see one, and you’re always ready to take on new challenges at work to constantly move up and earn more.

“Finally, as Jupiter is the traditional ruler of Sagittarius and Pisces, and it is exalted in Cancer, having your natal Jupiter in those three zodiac signs, plus the above house placement, would further strengthen the possibility of great wealth,” says Wang. If that’s the case, get ready to shop till you drop, travel abroad, and live a life of luxury.

