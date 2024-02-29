These 3 Zodiac Signs Want To Marry Rich

Everyone has a couple of go-to first-date questions. Some will ask about hobbies, and some will want to chat about favorite books and movies, but other zodiac signs get straight to the point as they bluntly blurt out, “So, how much do you make?”

For the zodiac signs who want to marry rich, they aren’t about to waste their time on a date with someone who is still “figuring it out.” Instead, they’re looking for a partner who already has a high-paying job, lofty travel goals, and a brand-new flashy car. Of course, some generational wealth doesn’t hurt, either.

According to Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, the zodiac signs who want to marry rich tend to have astrological traits that draw them towards a life of luxury, like a Venus ruling planet or an earthy element. These factors often mean someone values the finer things, including oodles of fancy possessions, and has a deep desire for financial security.

These zodiac signs know they want an ultra-rich partner who will treat them like royalty from day one. They also want it to ultimately lead up to a mega-expensive proposal, potentially followed by a destination wedding, and ending with a happy ever after of ongoing opulence.

Below, the three zodiac signs who want to marry rich, according to an astrologer.

Taurus (April 21 - May 20)

Even if a Taurus has their own massive savings account, they’ll still want to marry rich. “Taurus is ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, but also of luxury and comfort,” says Wang, so they’ve always dreamed of owning a mansion, a vacation home, and multiple cars.

They know that combining their riches with a well-off spouse will ensure they have access to the biggest and the best of everything. “Tauruses enjoy the finer things in life, from exquisite dining to high-end fashion, making their longing for a wealthy partner more pronounced,” says Wang.

As an earth sign, they also crave stability and comfort. Instead of being happy, though, with a good paycheck and a reliable car, they won’t rest until they can secure a level of wealth that ensures no one in their family will ever have to worry about money again.

“Their pragmatic and materialistic outlook drives them to seek partners who can provide not just emotional, but also financial security,” says Wang.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

“Cancer might not be the first sign that comes to mind when thinking about marrying rich, but they place a tremendous value on security and comfort, making financial stability a significant attraction,” says Wang.

As a water sign ruled by the moon, their main goal is to create a loving, stable, and ultra-comfy home. “For Cancer, marrying rich isn’t about flaunting wealth but about ensuring their family has the best [of the best], from a cozy and spacious house to quality education for their children,” he says.

This is why they grill people on a first date to gather more information, though they tend to do it in a fun, roundabout way. Cancer tends to fall in love with partners who don’t bring much to the table when they’re younger, but they often get to a point where they decide they deserve more.

While their number one priority is to create a secure life for themselves, they also aren’t opposed to taking luxurious trips abroad. Once they get a taste of a beautiful view or a hotel with a roof-top infinity pool, they’ll never look back.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22)

As a sign ruled by the sun, Leo wants nothing more than to be admired wherever they go, and what better way to secure that type of attention than by marrying rich?

Instead of marriage for the sake of security, Leo’s main goal is to be as flashy as possible. They want a manicured lawn, the newest model cars, and the shiniest diamonds that turn heads as they strut to the nicest seat in a restaurant. They also plan to get on a yacht, though a family sailboat would also do.

“This fire sign dreams of a lavish existence, filled with grand parties, expensive jewelry, and the kind of marriage that becomes the talk of the town,” he says. If their spouse doesn’t shower them with gifts on their birthday, Valentine’s Day — or just because — they’ll seriously consider a divorce.

As Wang says, “Leo’s natural inclination towards the dramatic and luxurious makes them one of the zodiac signs most likely to marry rich.”

