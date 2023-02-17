Juice & Toya's 10-Minute Workout Videos Are Ideal For When You're Short On Time

If you don’t have much time to devote to your workout, no worries. You can get a lot done, whether you want to sweat, strengthen, or stretch. That’s the idea behind the 10-minute workouts from Juice and Toya, a couple on YouTube who pack a lot into their mini exercise videos.

The Juice & Toya YouTube channel, which has nearly a million subscribers, is a one-stop-shop for any type of routine you could want. They have playlists for beginner-friendly workouts, low-impact routines, stretching and mobility moves, as well as videos that use a specific tool, like kettlebells, dumbbells, or resistance bands. They have videos of varying lengths, too, but it’s the fast, 10-minute workouts you want when you’re tired, busy, or just want to get on with your day. (Mood.)

Juice and Toya make sure all of their videos are approachable and easy to follow. The real-life couple — who shared their (extremely cute) proposal on their channel— are all about simple, doable moves that pack a punch. Their videos start with a quick intro about the upcoming routine, and then dive right into the moves.

There’s a countdown timer in the corner of the screen, so you know how long to do each exercise for. They also include a little clip that shows what’s coming up next, so you never feel lost, and provide modifications when necessary. The fact they’re so cute together is just a bonus. Keep scrolling below for Juice and Toya’s best 10-minute workouts.

Beginner Abs This sleek 10-minute ab workout works on its own, but you can also tack it onto the end of a longer workout or use it as a starting place when you’re brand new to core exercises. Whatever the case may be, you’ll like that it’s just 10 simple moves that you repeat for 40 seconds, followed by a 20-second break. Juice and Toya kick things off with deadbugs, followed by knee-to-elbow crunches, alternating seated leg lifts, and other moves to work your entire core.

Full-Body Lightweight Dumbbell Workout For this workout you’ll need a set of dumbbells. Toya grabs a pair of five-pound dumbbells while Juice uses 10-pounders. You want them to be light since you’ll be moving non-stop to ensure you make the most of your 10 minutes. The format? Ten exercises, 60 seconds each, no rest in between. You’ll work your entire body with exercises that hit multiple muscles groups at once. Start with the warm-up, then get into it.

No-Equipment Arms & Abs To get strong like Toya and Juice, try their 10-minute abs and arms workout. After a quick warm-up, they get right to the good stuff with plank up and downs, tricep dips, tabletop shoulder taps, and other moves that’ll make your arms and abs burn. It’s 10 different exercises, no repeats, with 40 seconds of work and 10 seconds of rest. Follow Toya, who shows the modified version of each move, in case you need to take it down a notch.

Back & Abs If you want to work your back and biceps, all you need is 10 minutes and a pair of dumbbells. If you have multiple sets, grab a slightly heavier pair, too, in case you want to switch mid-workout. Toya has her five- and 10-pound dumbbells, while Juice’s weigh 15 and 20 pounds each. This routine is broken down into 10 different moves. You’ll light up your arms and back with alternating rows, cross-body curls, high hammer curls, and press-out flies that last 40 seconds each. It’s tough, so give yourself a high five at the end.

Advanced HIIT To squeeze a cardio workout into 10 minutes, look no further than this video. It’s all about high-energy moves, like jumping jacks, squat pulses, cross punches, skaters, shoulder taps, and plank climbers — whew. You’ll be totally out of breath by the end.

Mini Band Booty Workout Grab a mini resistance band for this workout that zeros in on your booty. To make the exercises easier, use a lighter band. For a challenge, go for a tougher band. This routine includes banded side plank clamshells, lateral squats, side jacks, and a bridge march, plus six other glute-burning moves. You’ll definitely feel the burn.

Full-Body Bodyweight Isometric Workout Juice and Toya recommend this workout as a cool-down at the end of a workout, but you can totally do it on its own for an all-over bodyweight routine. You’ll do 10 different isometric holds, which means you’ll stay in a certain position — like a squat — without moving. Up first is a squat hold, so get ready to get low. Once your hips are stretched, you’ll do split squat holds, single leg hinges, and more. Hold each one for 45 seconds, or as long as you can, followed by a 15-second rest.

Full-Body Advanced Workout All you need for this workout is 10 minutes — no equipment necessary. Toya does the modified version while Juice goes all out, so focus on one or the other depending on your energy levels. There are squat jacks (or squat taps) to get your heart rate up, plyo sprinters, scissors jumps, and monster climbers, just to name a few. If you get to the end and want more, simply press replay.