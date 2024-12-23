Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Now that the holidays are in full swing, there’s a good chance your love life will feel more magical than ever, especially if you’re traveling with your SO. While it should be a festive week full of cute moments and a sense of connectedness, there may be a few instances where you’ll need to speak up about your needs.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

“The Nine of Pentacles brings forth a sense of abundance and fulfillment in your relationship this week,” says Wang. This lush card represents self-sufficiency, success, independence, and stability, which hints that you’ll enjoy an extra nice bond — while also trusting that it’s OK to venture out and do your own thing.

If you recently moved in together, your new apartment will finally start to feel like home this week. If you’ve been seeing someone for a few months, you might decide it’s time to cuff up and make things official — while also honoring that you don’t need to fully merge your lives just yet. If you’ll be apart this week, you can trust that everything will be A-OK until you reunite in the new year.

“Enjoy the blissful moments of togetherness when you can and celebrate the strong foundation you have built,” he says. “Situations related to home environment, design, and decoration will go well.” If you can, go ahead and trim a tree, start a new tradition, or get extra cozy on Christmas Eve. With the earthy energy of the Nine of Pentacles in your reading, it’ll feel right to light candles and stay in.

If you’re single or dating, the Nine of Pentacles hints you’ll snag extra attention this week. Think more matches on Hinge, a luxe date, a hometown hookup, or a sweet text from the person you’ve been talking to. The bar is no longer in hell for your love life, so don’t settle for anything less than the best.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

While the artwork on this card may look dramatic AF, the message isn’t as bad as it might seem. “The Eight of Swords urges you to break free from self-imposed limitations in order to attract more love into your life this week,” says Wang.

Just like the person who’s blindfolded and bound, you might feel stuck or like you’re holding back from what you truly want to do or say, possibly out of self-doubt or fear. It’ll feel good to be bolder this week: Speak up and ask for what you want and need, whether you’re on dating apps or in an established relationship.

“Remember, love begins within, so go ahead and release any negative thoughts or beliefs that might be hindering your ability to attract love,” he says, like not swiping back on someone who seems too good to be true. “Embrace your worthiness, step out of your comfort zone, and open yourself up to new possibilities.” You aren’t as powerless as you sometimes feel.

If you’re traveling or spending the week with your SO, remember to check in with each other regularly, especially if you’re rushing from one holiday party to the next. If you sense a bad mood broiling or something that needs to be said, go ahead and call it out. There’s a good chance the honesty will bring you closer.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

The Star is such a nice one to see in a tarot reading, especially during this holiday week. It represents calm, positive energy, optimism, and the sense that you’re heading in the right direction in your love life.

“It shines its guiding light upon your relationship, indicating a deep sense of hope and connection between you and your significant other,” says Wang. “This card signifies a period of emotional renewal and a strong bond between you.”

That love will be on full display as you sit next to each other at a holiday dinner or keep in touch with endless texts. “Your partner feels a profound sense of admiration and inspiration in your presence, recognizing your unique qualities and the positive influence you have in their life,” he says. “Embrace the warmth of this connection and let the energy of The Star guide you both towards a fulfilling week of love and harmony.”

If you’re single this season, The Star suggests you might have a movie-worthy moment coming your way as you run into an intriguing stranger — or that you’re heading into the new year with the right frame of mind to mind someone new.

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor