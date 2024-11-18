Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Desperately need some good news? Well, you’re in luck. The cards are looking good this week when it comes to your love life, whether you’re swiping, dating, talking to someone new, or coming home to a partner you’ve been with for years.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three tarot cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

“The Queen of Pentacles graces your relationship sector with her nurturing and practical energy,” says Wang. This card represents success, warmth, and stability, and it suggests you and your partner will feel extra loved and cozy in the days ahead.

Because the Queen of Pentacles is very nurturing, you might also have to take on a caregiver role, says Wang. It might mean providing emotional support while your partner deals with something tough or helping them through a few days of not feeling well. In other words, get ready to make some soup.

“Embrace this time to strengthen the bonds of affection by offering kindness and understanding, which will nurture the roots of your relationship to grow even deeper,” he says. While it’s never fun to go through a less-than-ideal moment, they do have a way of making couples stronger.

If you’re single, the Queen of Pentacles reminds you to keep your standards high. Sure, you might want to find a partner before the holidays, especially as you start to see couples walking around hand-in-hand, but that doesn’t mean you should settle for just anyone. For now, enjoy your own company, give back to friends and your community, and see what comes your way.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

The Eight of Cups reminds you to start your winter arc, if you haven’t already. This season is all about setting goals, changing things up, and plotting the course to a brand new you just in time for Jan. 1.

According to Wang, this card represents emotional fulfillment and the art of embarking on paths to self-discovery — and yes, it all relates back to your romantic side. “This week, attracting more love might require you to leave behind what no longer serves you emotionally, enabling you to create space for more meaningful connections,” he says.

If you’re single, this might mean updating what you’re looking for in a partner and how you envision the “perfect love.” Take some time to let go of old patterns and ways of thinking, and allow yourself to get back in touch with how you truly feel. “Embrace the journey and trust that letting go can lead to greater happiness and love,” he says.

If you’re in a relationship, the Eight of Cups suggests there might be a moment where you feel ignored or left behind, as represented by the person on the card who’s walking away. If so, it could mean your partner is the one starting a journey of self-discovery, and that could be a very good thing.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

“The King of Wands signifies that significant other sees you through a lens of admiration and enthusiasm,” says Wang. It’s why they always want to know about your day, what you’re thinking about, and what you plan to do in the next five years. In other words? Your partner is your number one fan.

“There is a fiery passion in their feelings toward you,” he says. “They appreciate your vibrant spirit and leadership qualities, and feel inspired by your ambition and vision for the future.” If you’ve had any doubts about whether or not they appreciate you, the King of Wands is here to suggest they do.

“This week, engage in open and honest communication to continue nurturing this dynamic energy and foster a deeper emotional connection and shared goals,” says Wang. While you’re at it, let them know how good it feels to be seen. That way, you’ll never have to doubt again.

If you’re currently dating or swiping, you might notice a surge of attention from people who are utterly fascinated by you — as they should be, of course. It’ll shine a harsh light on the type of treatment you put up with in the past, but try not to look back. The right people will love your boldness, charisma, ambition, and energy, so keep showing it off.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor