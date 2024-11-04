Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

Fall is in full swing. If your love life was a little bit spooky in October, hopefully November will see more cozy date nights and autumnal get-togethers — and maybe even one where you lock eyes with a future lover while sipping a PSL.

To see what’s in store, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three tarot cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

The Two of Pentacles represents balance, adaptability, and resourcefulness, and according to Wang, it suggests you might need to juggle some responsibilities in the days ahead. “Whether it’s managing time, commitments, or emotions, maintaining equilibrium will be key,” he tells Bustle.

It does, after all, take a lot of effort to go on dates, swipe on apps, and keep conversations going, especially with people you hardly know. And once you start a relationship, you immediately get even busier as you fold another person into your schedule. Suddenly, your days start with “good morning” texts, your nights fill up with dinners and dates, and your weekends with cute outings.

It’s always exciting to get wrapped up in a relationship, but be careful that your love life doesn’t overshadow other things, like your friendships or work. “This card encourages you to embrace flexibility as you navigate the changes and demands within your romantic life,” says Wang. Instead of seeing your partner every single day — even though you really want to — carve out some time for your friends, your mom, and even yourself.

The Two of Pentacles has the same message if you’re in a long-term relationship. “It reminds you to harmonize responsibilities,” says Wang. If one of you is putting in more effort — whether it’s physical labor, like chores, or emotional labor, like always being the one to initiate plans — you’ll need to call it out and strike a better balance before one of you gets bitter.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

This card symbolizes charisma, enthusiasm, boldness, and the ability to see the bigger picture. “To draw more love into your life, the King of Wands advises you to channel that inner leader with confidence and passion,” says Wang.

This energy can play out in a number of ways. Instead of waiting around for someone to get the hint that you’re interested, you could add them on Instagram or — gasp — send them a text. It might be nervewracking in the moment, but once you take that first step and build up confidence, you might feel bold enough to ask if they want to hang out.

Another way to attract love is to fully dive into your passions and see who you meet along the way. “Express your ambitions and pursue your desires with determination,” Wang says, and you should naturally draw like-minded people your way. While it might not manifest a partner overnight, the King of Wands is looking into the distance at what might unfold weeks, months, or years from now. Hang in there.

If you’re in a relationship and it’s been a minute since you and your partner had a little fun, Wang recommends taking it upon yourself to plan a date night, or even a little getaway this week. Why not go to an apple orchard, a winery, or go for a leaf-watching drive? It’ll be the perfect way to reconnect and remind your partner that you’re still obsessed with them.

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

The Nine of Wands shows a tired, tentative character leaning and looking around. According to Wang, it could point to a sense of defensiveness in the air, almost as if your partner is waiting for something bad to happen. Are they on edge? Have they been taking things the wrong way?

If so, get them talking to find out why they’re acting differently — and then talk about how you can be more open with each other going forward. While everyone’s entitled to the occasional bad mood, nobody should have to walk on eggshells or guess what their partner is thinking.

The Nine of Wands could mean your partner is on edge, but it also brings a sense of resilience with it, especially when this card appears in a love reading. It depicts someone after a battle, which suggests that if you put in the work, the rough patch will only be temporary.

Even in the easiest, most natural-feeling relationships, it’s still necessary to learn more about each other, make compromises, and figure out how to communicate so that you’re always on the same page.

This advice makes sense in a relationship where two people are invested in one another and want to make things work, but it isn’t as easy to apply to the early days of dating. If conversations with a Hinge match are boring or exhausting from the get-go, think about whether or not they’re worth the energy.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor