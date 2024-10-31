Here's Your Horoscope For Thursday, October 31

Every zodiac sign is inclined to feel witchy this Halloween. Psychic Mercury in Scorpio angles toward Neptune (currently retrograde) in Pisces. This penetrative mental energy sharpens your intuition throughout the day.

Your mind is clear; inspiration is flowing in like an electric current. If you aren’t pouring your creativity into carving a pumpkin, you may successfully conjure up a last-minute costume idea.

Nothing says spooky season like the moon’s slick entrance into mystical Scorpio this afternoon. Your increasing emotional intensity could cause moody feelings before the day ends. Try not to wallow in negativity or take matters too personally.

Aries (March 21-April 19) Emotions run high today. Avoid harboring resentment over the past. A vulnerable conversation with a therapist or trustworthy friend will help you release your pent-up anger.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) Your intuitive senses are tingling. You’re picking up on your loved ones’ hidden feelings. Offer them a safe and non-judgmental space to vent their frustrations.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) Don’t dwell on your hardships or setbacks, Gemini. Rome wasn’t built in a day. If you’re hitting a roadblock or struggling to tick mundane chores off your to-do list, experiment with a different approach.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) Don’t let the intensity of your passion overwhelm you. Coming on too strong, too fast could have an undesirable impact on your love life.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) You’re connecting with family on a deeper emotional level. Seize this opportunity to ask about your lineage and history. You may uncover a secret that puts your circumstances into perspective.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) Introspection helps you consider alternate perspectives. Explore your thoughts and motivations so you can communicate with greater clarity, intention, and control.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) Don’t take your spending or saving habits to the extreme. Cultivate a balance where all your needs are met, and you can still indulge in material pleasures.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) You’re experiencing life with greater passion today. However, not everyone will be receptive to your powerful presence. Be self-aware; try not to go overboard when expressing yourself.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) An intense mood may leave you in low spirits today. Rather than forcing yourself to be active, follow your feelings. Take it easy and prioritize rest, privacy, and solitude.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) Avoid going to battle in the Instagram comment section. Log off and cool down. There’s no argument worth losing your peace of mind.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) A deep devotion to your mission is sustaining your momentum at work. With a determined and ambitious attitude, there’s nothing you can’t achieve.