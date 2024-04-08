A Tarot Reading For Your Love Life During The Week Of April 8

The flowers are blooming, the birds are chirping, there’s a solar eclipse happening — and yet all you can think about is your love life. If you’re feeling stressed or puzzled, then let tarot be your guide.

To find out what’s in store for the week ahead, Letao Wang, an astrologist and spiritual counselor, pulled three tarot cards to help you navigate a few romance-related questions.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating or my relationship this week?

In tarot, the suit of pentacles — or coins — represents the earth element and your connection to the material world. When you see the 10 of Pentacles, the abundance of coins means you’re truly winning when it comes to fulfillment and stability.

“In the context of love, it suggests a phase of comfort and security in your relationship,” says Wang. “If you’re in a committed partnership, this card indicates a deepening of bonds and shared joy in domestic life.” If you and your SO have been extra busy lately, this could be your week to settle in and enjoy what you’ve built together — literally and figuratively.

“As this card carries a strong home energy, there could also be projects, renovations, or family matters needing your attention, too,” says Wang. Has it been a minute since you FaceTimed your in-laws? Then this is a reminder to set aside time to call and say hi.

Meanwhile, if you’re single, “the 10 of Pentacles may hint at the arrival of a love that has the potential to last,” says Wang. If you know someone who wants all the same things in life, go ahead and give them a chance. It might be the real deal.

Cards 2: How can I attract more love this week?

If you’re single and looking for an excuse to have a feral spring, this might be it. “The Knight of Wands brings a message of boldness and adventure,” says Wang. “This card urges you to infuse your love life with excitement and spontaneity.”

With the fearless Knight of Wands on the table, the best thing you can do is get dressed up and go out ASAP. Text your friends, call everyone to your apartment, and get yourselves pumped up for a fun evening. Nothing’s more attractive than people who are having a genuinely good time, so feel free to dance, belt a karaoke tune, or strike up a spontaneous conversation.

“This card also has a strong theme of travel, so you are encouraged to make a trip [and meet new people that way],” says Wang. “This is a week to reignite the spark of passion and pursue your desires with determination and flair. Don’t be shy!”

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

If it seems like your latest Hinge match has been stringing you along, there’s relief in sight. “The Six of Swords signifies a period of transition and moving towards a calmer state,” says Wang.

It’s a classic ghosting move when someone claims that they’ve been “too busy” to text, but it really might be true this time. “It is very possible that [your date has] been experiencing turbulence or uncertainty or some difficult situation in life,” says Wang.

If the relationship is meant to be, you’ll notice a complete change in their communication style in the days ahead, and it could lead to a meet-up. “They are finally moving towards a more peaceful and stable mindset, either with their own challenges or regarding your connection,” says Wang. “They may be contemplating the future and considering how to navigate towards smoother waters.”

The Six of Swords also signifies smooth sailing for those in a relationship. This week will be restful and quiet in the best way, so enjoy some much-needed R&R with your love.

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologist, tarot reader, spiritual counselor