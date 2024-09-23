Your Love Life This Week, According To A Tarot Reader

There’s something so romantic about the start of fall. It’s Libra season, there’s a refreshing chill in the air, and everyone’s in the mood to get cozy in coffee shops. All of these are good omens for your love life, whether you’re already in a relationship or still looking for The One.

To see what’s in store for the week ahead, Letao Wang, an astrologer and spiritual counselor, pulled three cards to answer a set of romance-related questions that can be applied universally, regardless of your relationship status, and shared advice for navigating it all.

Card 1: What do I need to know about dating and relationships this week?

The Two of Wands has strong travel vibes. It shows a person holding a globe in one hand and a wand in the other, which in tarot represents the element of fire, as well as new beginnings, big ideas, and a sense of inspiration.

In a love reading, the Two of Wands suggests you’re entering a period of planning in your relationship, says Wang. Don’t be surprised if you catch yourselves talking about a trip abroad, a winter vacay, or even just a night out. There will be a sparkly energy in the air as you make plans and show each other wishlist destinations on your phone.

The Two of Wands also suggests a sense of deeper commitment to one another, which goes hand-in-hand with looking towards the future. “The energy of this card encourages open conversation and collaboration,” says Wang, so don’t be afraid to talk about the big stuff, like where you see yourselves heading as a couple.

It can be tough to talk about commitment and other weighty topics, but why not embrace the risk and revel in the exhilaration of stepping outside your comfort zone? Whether you just met someone new or are in a longer-term relationship, Wang recommends settings intentions this week and exploring new horizons with your SO.

Card 2: How can I attract more love this week?

If your DMs have been quiet or your Hinge matches stale, let the Eight of Cups inspire you to put down your phone, walk away, and reassess what you’re looking for in love. According to Wang, this card symbolizes the act of leaving behind the things that no longer serve you in order to start fresh.

Instead of blankly staring at an empty inbox, take time week to reflect on what you’re looking for in a partner and how you’re going about finding them. The appearance of this card might be a sign to drop the apps, switch up your type, or take a break from the dating scene altogether.

If it feels like you keep striking out, Wang recommends prioritizing your personal growth for a while as a way to gain a clearer head and direction in dating. It might also be time to let go of emotional attachments that have been following you around, like the memory of an ex that’s still knocking around inside your brain or your on-again-off-again situationship. “This practice will create space for new, meaningful relationships to enter your life,” he says.

If you’re with someone, the Eight of Cups is a reminder to think about the areas of your bond that might be heavy or difficult and what you can do to feel light again. “For some of you, planning a trip away from the hustle and bustle of daily life could benefit and refresh you.”

Card 3: How does my date or significant other feel about me this week?

The Star is a powerful indicator of hope, inspiration, and positivity, which suggests your SO will only be looking at you with big, heart-shaped eyes in the days ahead. “They see you as a beacon of light and support in their life,” says Wang, just like a star in the night sky.

With its green field and refreshing pond, this card also represents a sense of nurturing and compassion, which just so happens to be two of your traits that your partner values most. It’s why they trust you so deeply, and why they love having you in their life.

In the major arcana, The Star comes right after The Tower card, which represents stress, endings, and things falling apart. To see The Star can also mean you’ve navigated through something tough and come out the other side. Regarding your partner, it might mean they’ve patch old emotional wounds or forgotten about an argument.

“This card is a great omen for healing if you or your partner have been exhausted or hurt in love in the recent past,” says Wang. “This week presents a great opportunity to strengthen your bond, as their feelings of appreciation for you are at an all-time high. Embrace this positivity, and let it enhance your connection further.”

Source:

Letao Wang, astrologer, tarot reader, spiritual counselor