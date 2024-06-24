It’s so easy to keep putting off planning your summer vacation, especially when you aren’t sure where to go or what to do. Are you feeling a faraway city with interesting museums and restaurants or a breezy beach town with bottomless margaritas? When in doubt, your zodiac sign can help you sort it all out.

The way you vacation says a lot about you, after all. If you’re an adventurous fire sign, then you probably lean more towards travel destinations that allow you to have a good time. That said, it’s possible that what you usually crave is the exact opposite of what you need, which is also helpful to keep in mind as you peruse hotel websites.

No surprises here, but if you’re a water sign, chances are the ocean is calling your name. You feel the most rested and relaxed when you get to float in a pool or gaze off across a vista. (Bonus points if you see a dolphin.)

Air signs like to lean into the fun as well, but in a more unique way. If you have a lot of air sign energy in your birth chart, then you won’t be able to say no to novel vacation spots with lots to do. If the destination is quirky and photo-worthy, you’ll be all about it.

And while many earth signs would be perfectly happy with a cozy staycation, there’s plenty you want to do and see once you get your gears turning. Generally, your personality steers you towards trips that feature good food and lots of culture, as well as vacation perks — like an all-inclusive drinks package.

Ready to book your trip? Up next, the best summer vacation ideas for each zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images While most Aries are drawn to vacation destinations with a wild nightlife and clubs that stay open until 6 a.m., this year might be the year for you to slow down and relax. As a fire sign who’s always on-the-go, it might feel good to soak in a thermal spa, like the kind found at Hot Springs State Park in Thermopolis, Wyoming. Grab a book and glass of wine and let your stress melt away as you float from spa to hotel room and back again. If you’re afraid you’ll be bored, turn it into a girls’ weekend and bring some besties.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) FilippoBacci/E+/Getty Images As a Venus-ruled earth sign, Taurus is drawn to amazing food and even better views, which is why you’d absolutely live your best life in Italy. Imagine sipping wine with a view of a vineyard in Tuscany and then following up with a pasta-making class. Could life get any better than that? Probably not. Italy’s biggest cities are also rife with fashion, art, and design. Go here if you want to get dressed up in your finest ‘fits, strut around the cobblestone streets, take in the gorgeous architecture — and then get back to eating more pasta.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) xavierarnau/E+/Getty Images Gemini, as an air sign you live for unique experiences that’ll give you something to talk about for months to come. That’s why, as everyone else is heading to the beach this summer, you should set your sights on Tokyo. Traveling abroad will push you outside your comfort zone in the best way. Once you touch down in Japan you’ll be completely taken with the hustle and bustle, and it’ll do your mind good. You’ll have a blast translating Japanese, visiting shrines, trying new foods, and chatting with locals, especially with communicative Mercury as your ruling planet. There are so many interesting things to try in this city, so rest assured you’ll never wander around with nothing to do.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) Lock Stock/DigitalVision/Getty Images As a water sign whose emotions change with the tide, you won’t want to lock yourself into anything too serious this summer, like a destination vacation that takes forever to plan. Cancers prefer to leave town on a whim, so keep your schedule open for weekend trips and quick getaways. Book a bed and breakfast in upstate New York when you need a change of scenery, do a two-night trip to Miami when you’re craving a flirty fling, and then take a road trip with all your best pals — or your dog. It’ll feel right to go with the flow.

Leo (July 23 - Aug. 22) Pollyana Ventura/E+/Getty Images As a Leo — and an energetic fire sign — you have quite the checklist when it comes to things you want and need while on vacation. You require a nice hotel, a pool, good food and drinks, and a zesty nightlife scene that’ll allow you to dance until dawn. Luckily, all of that can be found in Puerto Rico. You’ll have the best time living it up in San Juan, but you’ll also appreciate the day trips you can take out to the rainforest, beaches, and beyond. Look for a zip line through the trees or a stand-up paddle-boarding trip, then end the day with a luxe dinner.

Virgo (Aug. 23 - Sept. 22) FluxFactory/E+/Getty Images The moment you saw everyone obsessing over Scotland on TikTok, you knew you had to add it to your travel list. As a grounded, slow-life-loving earth sign, Virgo has an appreciation for history and culture, as well as a cozy cup of tea, and this country has all that and more. You’ve been dreaming about visiting castles, coffee shops, and quaint corner stores in cities like Edinburgh, especially since it has the best dark academia vibes. While you’re there, visit The National Museum of Scotland, grab a cocktail at Johnnie Walker Princes Street, and see an opera or a ballet at the Festival Theatre. Finish with a trip to the Highlands where you can run through the foggy moors and bring your BookTok dreams to life.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22) DusanManic/E+/Getty Images Libra is all about a theme park vacation. As a Venus-ruled sign, you like to pretend that you’re into high-end destinations, like Paris or Mykonos, but your inner child (and air sign energy) always wins. An ideal getaway for you would include fun rides, costumes and characters, and a meal plan consisting of mainly mozzarella sticks and cotton candy. Look into Disney, a Great Adventure park, or something more local. This vacation isn’t about where you go, but how many times you get to ride the ferris wheel.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 - Nov. 21) AleksandarNakic/E+/Getty Images As an autumn baby and bonafide water sign, it’s tough for Scorpios to thrive in the sweltering heat of summer. If you find yourself pining away for cooler days, head north to Maine where the temperatures dip down at night. (You might even be able to wear a sweatshirt and pretend it’s Halloween!) Book a cabin along the coastline and adopt a slow-paced lifestyle for a couple of days. Drink coffee on the dock amidst the morning fog, go for a kayak in the afternoon, and then head into town for a lobster roll. It’ll feel like you stepped back in time in the best way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21) Anastasiia Shavshyna/E+/Getty Images When you think about the ideal summer vacation you hardly ever envision yourself sipping margs by a pool. Instead, a fiery Sagittarius needs some forward momentum and a sense of adventure, just like the kind you’d get on a road trip up the coast of California. Whether you go by yourself, with a partner, or a group of friends, you’ll have so much fun as you cruise from San Diego up the highway to San Francisco and beyond. Make sure you stop along the way to take in the vistas, look out for seals and whales, and eat at road-side stands.

Capricorn (Dec. 22 - Jan. 19) Mario Arango/E+/Getty Images As a hardworking earth sign, you’ll love an all-inclusive resort, like the many varieties found in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. You keep your nose to the grindstone all year long, so you won’t want to think or make any decisions while on vacay. That’s why an ideal locale for you will have a spa, a beach, restaurants, and plenty of drinks at the ready. Even better? Look for a spot with a swim-up pool so you never have to get out of the water. You’ll return home feeling tan, relaxed, and ready to take on the rest of your summer.

Aquarius (Jan. 20 - Feb. 18) Anastasiia Shavshyna/E+/Getty Images Aquarius, as a novelty-loving air sign you’ll feel right at home in Iceland this summer. This is one of the best countries for hiking as its packed with lush landscapes and waterfalls, as well as plenty of glaciers to behold — even in the middle of August. It isn’t the most common vacation spot, but that’s what you’ll love about it. Lots of visitors suggest renting a car once you arrive so it’s easy to get around and see the sights, though there are also guided tours you can take if you’d prefer to kick back and relax. Reykjavik, the capital city, has a lot to do as well. Check out its copious restaurants, spas, bars, and museums.

Pisces (Feb. 19 - March 20) Javi Sanz/E+/Getty Images Pisces, nothing screams “summer vacation” quite like a blue view. As a water sign, you’re drawn to oceans, lakes, and rivers — basically wherever you can revel in some H20. While that means you have endless options to choose from, why not pop down to Florida? Destinations like Islamorada or Key West will have everything you’re looking for, whether it’s a pool to swim in at a hotel, a snorkeling spot in the sea, boat rides, or a view of the Gulf that you appreciate from beneath a palm tree. Stock up on sunblock and a stack of beach reads and have yourself a time.