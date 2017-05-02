7 Ways To Make Doggy Style Even Better

Although sex looks different for everyone, there are some things pretty much everyone likes in bed. One survey conducted in the U.S., U.K., and Europe found that doggy style is by far people’s most preferred sex position, beating out missionary by over 10 percentage points. More than 2,000 people were surveyed about their favorite sex positions, and doggy style was the top pick for France, Spain, Germany, Romania, Austria, the U.K., and the United States — and this held true regardless of gender.

Doggy style is a crowd pleaser because it stimulates the G-spot, offers deep penetration, and can be easily modified for more intense (or tender) sex. But great doggy style is more than just learning how to arch your back during sex — incorporating cunnilingus or analinglus, adding a toy, or even pelvic floor therapy can all make your doggy style experience that much better.

While some of these things you may have already incorporated into your interpretation of doggy style, now it's time to use them all at once like a true multi-tasker.

1 Make Eye Contact Eye contact during sex isn't just hot, but intimate. "Some women prefer to look at their partner during [sex] because it enhances intimacy for them," Dr. Jennifer Caudle, M.D., a family physician and assistant professor at Rowan University, tells Bustle. "For this reason, some may not prefer doggy style." So how can those who don't like the missing intimacy and those who want to make it better remedy this? By looking over your shoulder at your partner and locking eyes with them. It's also fun to see how much they're enjoying themselves, too.

2 Modify The Position No matter the position, it can be adjusted to be even better. If the missionary position can be modified to be more interesting, then doggy style definitely can, too. "Lie flat on your stomach, legs together," Jessica Drake, adult performer and sex educator, tells Bustle. "Same amazingly tight friction as 'special' missionary, and depending on the size and shape of your partner, possible G-spot stimulation." It's also easier to clench your vaginal and thigh muscles in this position, making that friction that Drake mentions even tighter.

3 Talk Dirty Nothing spruces up a sexual moment like talking dirty. According to a survey of almost 1,000 sexually active adults from the UK-based online pharmacy Superdrug, 90% of respondents indicated arousal during sexual talk — and the most sexually satisfied respondents also spoke most frequently during sex. Meaning, the more you talk during sex, the more satisfied and in tune you feel. From telling your partner what feels good, what you want more of, or something a little spicier, talking dirty can take doggy style to a whole new level.

4 Add More Stimulation Whether you use a butt plug, vibrator, or both, sex toys are the easiest way to make doggy style better. It also ups your chances of experiencing the elusive blended orgasm — an orgasm that is both internal (vaginal) and external (clitoral). Per Harvard Health, 75% of cisgender women need clitoral stimulation to orgasm, while 25% can orgasm during penetrative sex alone. By introducing an extra layer of stimulation — for example, a vibrator during penetration or a butt plug during oral sex — the added pleasure increases the likelihood of a more intense, satisfying orgasm. “For women who can achieve vaginal orgasms, for added pleasure and the potential of clitoral and vaginal orgasm, add manual stimulation and/or toys during [sex]," holistic sexologist and sexuality educator Lisa Hochberger tells Bustle. “There is a toy that I recommend women try during vaginal intercourse called the Satisfyer. It will provide women with an overwhelming amount of clitoral stimulation during vaginal intercourse.” Other kinds of toys that enhance clitoral stimulation include the Svakom Echo or the ORA 2.

5 Get Comfy When you're on your hands and knees in traditional doggy style, it can do a number on your wrists and knees, but pillows can make a big difference here. As Dr. Caudle points out, doggy style can be uncomfortable for the receiver because it puts pressure on the joints. An easy way to fix that is with pillows or by lowering your upper body down, so you're putting pressure on your forearms instead of your wrists. Think Dolphin pose, not cat-cow.

6 Arch Your Back If you feel like you absolutely want (read: need) your partner to get even deeper during doggy style, then arching your back helps. It moves the cervix in such a way that you'll get maximum depth, Shanna Katz, M.Ed, ACS, previously told Bustle. Once you arch your back, you'll feel the difference immediately. If you’re not sure how to arch your back, try creating a downward slope with your body, and lift your butt to the sky. (You can practice arching your back by moving your spine through a cat-cow motion; your back will be arched in “cow.”) For extra support, try a sex wedge placed under your hips.

7 Give It 100% Even if you're the one on the receiving end of doggy style, that doesn't mean you can't get involved. In addition to talking dirty, you can also add to it by moving, too. Whether you choose to push hard against your partner's groin for deeper penetration, or to swivel your hips around to give you both a different sensation, it's important to be an active part of doggy style if you want to make it even better.

Experts:

Dr. Jennifer Caudle, M.D., physician & associate professor at Rowan University-School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Jessica Drake, adult performer, writer, activist, educator, and the creator of the “guide to wicked sex.”

Lisa Hochberger, LMSW, M.ED., CST, SIFI, AASECT certified sex therapist and sex educator.