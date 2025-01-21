Why Audrey Hepburn Is The Trendiest Beauty Reference RN

Even in black and white, Audrey Hepburn’s beauty and graceful essence radiated from her coy smile and glittering, almond-shaped eyes.

While she may not have reflected the most memorable glam trends of the 1960s (which are all the buzz in 2025), her uniquely refreshing look and simplistic approach to glamour are still indicative of the era. And, currently, Hepburn is the unexpected beauty reference on everyone’s minds.

The Allure Of Audrey Hepburn

If Marilyn Monroe is considered the sultry bombshell of old Hollywood, Hepburn is surely known as the elegant beauty. Her classic hair and soft, doe-like makeup were her signature, and it seems like so many celebrities suddenly have the star’s photos on their mood boards.

“When I think of Audrey Hepburn’s hair, I picture how minimalist yet timeless it was,” Dimitris Giannetos, a celebrity hairstylist whose clientele includes Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox, tells Bustle. “It was often styled in sleek, elegant updos or short pixie cuts that enhanced her graceful, gamine charm.”

These hairstyles often featured feathery, textured micro bangs or side-swept fringe that danced across her forehead, running parallel to her memorably straight eyebrows.

Donaldson Collection/Moviepix/Getty Images

Beauty-wise, Giannetos says the star exuded sophistication and effortless glamour. “Her signature beauty was defined by thick, bold eyebrows, luminous skin, and delicate winged eyeliner that accentuated her expressive eyes,” he tells Bustle.

This understated yet chic makeup aesthetic has long been in style, sure — but in 2025 in particular, it has become a mainstay on the red carpet (and will likely continue through the rest of the year).

She’s The Ultimate Beauty Reference

Awards season kicked off with the Golden Globes — and countless celebs referenced the late actor.

“Audrey Hepburn’s timeless elegance is trending because it blends simplicity and sophistication,” says Sil Bruinsma, a New York-based makeup artist who works with names like Demi Moore and Madonna. “Audrey’s look especially is something that is not too complicated to emulate in real life. It feels fresh, polished, and works on practically anyone.”

Ariana Grande has especially taken the assignment to new heights in recent months, with some speculating she may be campaigning for the leading role in a biopic of the late great.

Michael Ochs Archives/Moviepix/Getty Images; Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Grande has similar features to Hepburn, like her deep chocolate eyes, natural cut crease, straighter brows, and poised jawline. The multi-hyphenate has clearly leaned into her lookalike status at the Globes, the Wicked press tour, and beyond, as she’s largely opted for retro swooped bangs, a subtle cat eye, and elegant gowns reminiscent of the Breakfast at Tiffany’s star.

“Audrey was known for her classic cat eye created with black eyeliner that emphasized those striking, almond-shaped eyes,” says Bruinsma. “She kept the line thin at the inner corners and gradually thickened it toward the outer edges, with a subtle flick for elegance.” Grande recently did the same, rocking a fluttering lash towards the eyes’ outer corners for added flirtatiousness.

Sunset Boulevard/Corbis Historical/Getty Images; Alex Evans

Kate Beckinsale also recently tapped Hepburn for her Golden Globes after-party hair.

“Breakfast at Tiffany’s was my main inspiration,” says Giannetos, who styled the actor’s strands. “I secured a sleek high ponytail and a left soft, face-framing piece out for a romantic finish. I then gave her hair a modern twist by adding a few small bows to the ponytail for a fun, playful touch.”

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images; Hung Vanngo

As for some more Audrey-coded references? Both Selena Gomez and Zendaya were recently spotted with their short bobs styled in polished, structural ’dos that screamed old Hollywood chic. Also, Emma Stone debuted a pixie cut at the 2025 Globes that looked like a direct reference to Hepburn’s sweet yet “boyish” style.

Bettmann/Bettmann/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Many of Hepburn’s most popular films came out in the ’60s, including Breakfast at Tiffany’s in 1961, Charade in 1963, and My Fair Lady in 1964. Since 1960s-era trends are majorly influencing the beauty space right now, it makes sense this particular star is having a moment.

The Return Of 1960s Glamour

While nostalgic trends come and go, Giannetos says ’60s beauty will always be timeless. “Whether it’s a classic beehive, a sleek middle part, or mod bangs, these looks never go out of fashion,” he notes.

Recently, celebrity hairstylist Chris Appleton created “Bardot bangs” on Kim Kardashian. Inspired by the 1960s actor Brigitte Bardot, the look had sensual texture, sultry volume, and extra-long fringe for a modernized flair. Similarly, boudoir hair featuring teased crowns is also being spotted on celebs like Elle Fanning.

For makeup, bold eyes with accentuated lower lashes, doll-like makeup, and cat-style liner are total green flags for the remainder of the year.

Whether a look is reminiscent of Hepburn, Bardot, Diana Ross, or Sharon Tate, expect plenty more ’60s-era beauty nods to come.