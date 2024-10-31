Even though you can paint your nails any color of the rainbow, a few buzzy hues stand out each season. Over the summer, butter yellow, “brat” neon green, and coquettish semi-sheer strawberry milk were spotted on every tastemaker’s fingertips. For fall 2024, the trend-spotting girlies are all rocking shades of “apple cider” brick red, cherry mocha, cool-toned sapphire blue, and rich chocolate brown (just like Hailey Bieber’s most recent set).

In the chrome mani world, there’s one color in particular that’s going to dominate in the coming months: burgundy — or black cherry — chrome.

Burgundy Chrome Nails For Fall 2024

Shades of rich, cherry-tinted brown polish shades have been steadily on the rise for quite some time now, becoming a fall-time staple since the autumn of last year. A-list celebrities — including mani queen Bieber, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and more — have cemented the sultry manicure color as a timeless choice for the season.

This year, however, the cool girl mani is getting a bit of an upgrade with a mirror-like chromatic finish that adds an edgy statement to the classic hue.

Classic burgundy chrome nails are the move, but you can spice things up by using the metallic shade for colorful Frenchies, ombré tips, or a 3D textured set.

Obsessed? Here’s how to nail the look this SZN.

Try Metallic Black Cherry Polish

For the salon loyalists, simply pick your cherry mocha polish shade and have your nail tech apply a special pros-only powder for that metallic finish. Note that you don’t *have* to book an appointment to get the look; at-home painters can still rock the trend with a few coats of some already-chromatic polish.

The LONDONTOWN Lakur Nail Color in Cockney Glam ($16) is a burgundy metallic polish that has subtle gold reflects, while the Sally Hansen Color Therapy Nail Polish in Positivi-tea ($7.99) is a slightly more purple-leaning take.

Glazed Burgundy Press-On Tips

You can also turn to press-on nails to test out the look. The Static Nails Reusable Pop-On Manicure in Influenced ($20) is a quintessential cherry mocha chrome mani, while the Kiss imPRESS Press-On Nails in Basic Witch ($9.99) is a metallic burgundy French tip set with some spooky season-inspired spiderwebs.