16 Fall Leaf Nail Art Designs That'll Put You In An Autumnal Mood

Besides the cool weather, cozy clothing, and 24/7 access to all things pumpkin spice, the best thing about fall has got to be the leaves. The colors are picturesque, the scent is so crisp, and nothing beats crunching through piles of them as you walk through the park.

To show off your appreciation for autumnal foliage, it only makes sense to rock a leaf motif for your next manicure. Fall leaf nail art has racked up over 2 billion views on TikTok, so it’s clearly a big hit — and each design is cuter than the next.

While some of this very fall-appropriate nail art is simple and chic with a swirl of orange maple leaves on a ring finger, other designs go all-in with a bounty of autumnal botanical prints. Depending on the look you want, the final result could read as minimalist — or completely Christian Girl Autumn.

You could rock this nail trend in seasonal shades of brown, orange, red, and gold, or you can go rogue with unexpected pops of blue, pink, and white — your nail beds are your oyster.

Keep scrolling for a variety of cute fall leaf nail ideas that’ll take you from work to the pumpkin patch.

1 Fall French Tips Instagram/@nailartbysig You can’t go wrong with an autumnal take on a French manicure. Instead of opting for a classic white or black tip, you can get creative with brown and green maple and oak leaf motifs on the ends of your fingers. It’s a fun way to continue your love of the French design into the fall.

2 Leaf Pile Instagram/@torimnails Channel your inner child and get inspired by the leaf piles you would jump into as a kid by decorating your nails with a plume of fall foliage details. This one features mini leaves, metallic flecks, and flower petals in browns, reds, and golds.

3 Walk In The Park Instagram/@tessa.lyn.nails Now that it’s cool enough to wear layers, you can start matching your mani to your go-to denim jacket by incorporating darker details, like blues and greens. The muted slate blue of this design helps the white fall leaves really stand out.

4 Hot Cocoa Instagram/@trufflesnails Hot chocolate-inspired brown nails are always a good idea, especially if you love to keep things minimalist. For the perfect autumnal touch, choose one nail to decorate with branches, twigs, and leaves in the same color palette. Très chic.

5 Fall Equinox Instagram/@wildflowernails Proof that you can still wear pink nails with this trend: This set uses a pale bubblegum base to showcase its foliage design, which is even more eye-catching with its use of ombre-style fall hues.

6 Chrome Leaves Instagram/@lynlynnailspa Chrome nails have been in style all year long, so why stop now? If you loved wearing the glazed mani trend in the spring and metallic French tips in the summer, then continue right into fall with chrome leaf details.

7 Spooky Season Instagram/@_nailsbykey_ Turn your manicure into a full-on platter of fall staples with plaid details, pumpkins, and colorful foliage. Add in a few rhinestone details for a hint of glam, and you’ll have yourself the cutest set. This one works for Halloween, too.

8 All That Glitters Instagram/@tiffanysharp_nails To rock the look in a more abstract way, pile on some gold foil and pretty polish in an array of colors that bring to mind a swirl of fall foliage. The end result will be glitzy, glowy, and perfect for a visit to an apple orchard.

9 Orange Perfection Instagram/@nailsbypaulin Once October rolls around, you can never go wrong with an autumnal shade of orange polish. To show your love for all things leafy, get a botanical print on one or two nails in a contrasting color, like white.

10 Hello, Fall Instagram/@france_nailz Clear nails are in right now. To update yours for fall, add flecks of gold and a couple of leaves on your tips. The simple base lets the foliage have its main character moment.

11 White Base Instagram/@nailart.bycaroline For more minimalist girlies, opt for a white nail polish as your base. From there, paint on a collection of teeny leaves in different shapes and colors. This one features maple, oak, and birch.

12 Cottagecore Instagram/@nukanails You could also go for a cartoony manicure featuring crunchy fall leaves, tiny toadstools, and a little smiling mushroom man. It’ll make your nailscape look like a scene out of a storybook.

13 Caramel Creation Instagram/@nailedbydulcee For a fun manicure that has all the best things fall has to offer, consider mixing gold details, shiny gemstones, foliage, and the coziest color of the season: caramel latte orange.

14 Dried Flowers Instagram/@paintedbydana_ Short nails are also trending, but that doesn’t mean you have to keep things simple. To decorate your nail beds, go for a neutral background with pops of gold, autumnal auras in shades of burgundy and brown, and botanical designs.

15 Chilly Nights Instagram/@whatsupnails This mani brings to mind cool fall evenings with its matte black background and all-over leaf design in bright shades of yellow, red, and orange.