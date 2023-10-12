For the short nail girlies of the world — which recently includes none other than the square-shaped, short tip-loving Kylie Jenner — you’ll likely know that lots of nail art designs tend to cater to those with long nails.

That being said, there are countless styles, from super minimal moments to more intricately painted (and even 3D) details, that beautifully suit short nails.

For fall 2023, there are quite a few buzzy trends that have risen to the top (and adorned the tips of the most beloved A-listers, too). Hailey Bieber stepped out in Paris with deep espresso brown crocodile print nails, which beautifully complement any luxe leather handbag you might be reaching for these days.

Taylor Swift, on the other hand, decorated her shorter nails with a wash of deep metallic blue lacquer in New York City, reminding everyone that she is still very much in her “Midnights” era.

As for some other “more is more” nail art designs that are sure to own the chilliest months of the year? Plaid print tips, warm-toned fall aura nails, and spicy chrome details have proven to be effortless picks.

Are you craving a bit of a refresh? Below, find 26 manicure design ideas for short nails that are perfect for your upcoming fall and winter 2023 salon appointments, from simple and sophisticated to more abstract and artful.

Fall-Friendly M&M Nails @themimid With A-listers like Hailey Bieber currently obsessed with the chocolate manicure trend, this colorful yet simple manicure taps a different autumnal nail polish shade for each tip.

Fine Line Nail Art @anouknailedit Elevate some minimal high-gloss nails with simplistic fine line nail art through the middle of each tip for a unique look that’s perfect for the sophisticate.

Cozy White Plaid Print Nails @amyle.nails Plaid nails are a serious green flag for the chillier months — and this white and gold set has the prettiest tweed-like texture.

Colorful Chrome French Tips @nailedbyyans In lieu of a traditional white nail polish shade, opt for colorful chrome French tips that have mirror-like shine.

Understated Metallic Streaks @nailqueennadia Add a bit of understated interest to your set with a barely-there metallic line on each nail.

Romantic Red Rose Nail Art @wuwunails For a set that has a whole lot of romance, intricately painted roses combined with 3D golden texture makes for a stunning combo.

Blushed Aura Nails @nailedbyyans With notable fans of the trend including Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney, aura nails look all things radiant (no matter which colors you choose). For something subtle, opt for an on-trend shade of blush pink on top of a neutral base.

Vibrant Squiggles @groovynailsbybea Paint on vibrant squiggles atop clear nails for a playful set that shows your personality.

Hello, Houndstooth @safinailstudio A fashionable print beloved by stars like Dua Lipa, houndstooth nails are unexpected, yet timelessly chic all the same.

Petite Polka Dots @samrosenails An easy look to recreate at home, these teeny tiny polka dots are an effortless go-to.

Color-Blocked Half Moon Nails @samrosenails Using a playful palette of cool-toned lacquers, these vintage-inspired half moon nails feature a crisp French tip for a set that’s color blocking perfection.

Jewel Intentions @samrosenails Using different colored rhinestones, this set looks like a glistening night sky.

Short Croc-Print French Tips @nailslpc.xo For those craving an on-trend croc print mani who still prefer their tips to be a bit more low-key, these Frenchies are everything.

Monochromatic Outlines @nailslpc.xo For a bit of cozy color without the full commitment, these brown, cognac, and white lines create a whole lot of dimension on your otherwise neutral tips.

Abstract Leopard Print Nails @safinailstudio For a glamorous take on leopard print, add in a bit of eye-catching gold.

Cherry Mocha Swirls @samrosenails ICYMI: “Cherry mocha” is the polish trend of it-girls this SZN. Add in some playful swirls to the mix, and you have a mani moments that’s truly all your own.

Color Meets Tortoiseshell @anouknailedit Inspired by the beloved tortoiseshell print that has off duty models obsessed, these cozy tips are made all the more eye-catching with pops of vibrant purple.

Crystal Clear 3D Details @nailsssbymars Who said crystal clear nails had to be boring?

Patchwork Prints @alexiaxnails Create a statement-making set with unique nail art on every single tip.

Edgy Barbed Wire Nail Art @wuwunails For a bit of edge that complements those nostalgic Y2K ‘fits, a bit of barbed wire is a total vibe.

Midas Touch @chelsdonails Alexa, play Bejeweled by Taylor Swift.

Emerald Green Micro French Tips @amyle.nails For the tiniest pop of color, opt for some micro French tips in an emerald green hue.

Gilded Swipes @anouknailedit For a chic spin on otherwise low-key nails, tiny gilded cuffs atop “your nails but better” hues is surely the nail art of dreams.

Dainty Coquette Nails @samrosenails For a bit of those soft girl, balletcore vibes that were spotted all over the NYFW runways, sweet ribbons are a beautiful addition to any mani.

Abstract Designs @nailxaesthetics With a cozy color palette that will take you from the chill of fall to the ice of winter, this abstract manicure adds a whole lot of color to your look.