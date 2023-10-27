10 Unexpected Nail Art Designs Inspired By 1989 (Taylor's Version)

From an industry-shifting world tour to re-releases of her entire discography (and then some) — it’s safe to say that Taylor Swift stans have been seriously well fed, especially throughout the last few months. And as if an Eras Tour film wasn’t enough to satiate her devoted “Swifties,” the Midnights artist is set to drop 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on Oct. 27, 2023 (and with a few bonus tracks, too).

“The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways,” Swift previously shared in an announcement on Instagram. “To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long!”

For those celebrating the anticipated release, a themed nail art moment is most definitely the move — and countless songs like “Blank Space,” “Out Of The Woods,” and “Bad Blood” serve as the perfect inspiration for some 1989-inspired manicures.

If 1989 so happens to be your favorite era, here are 10 nail art designs — from subtle ideas to daring details — that are inspired by 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

Ocean Tide French Tips

A direct reference to both album covers for 1989 and 1989 (Taylor’s Version), this abstract French manicure trades up a stark white tip for soft blue waves and is made all the more detailed with tiny seagulls.

Pretty Pastel Galaxy Nails

Eye-catching and oh so dreamy, this sparkling watercolor nail design in pastel shades of pink, blue, and lavender is perfect for those pretty 1989 vibes.

Got A Long List Of (Ex) Lovers

Want to know a Kourtney Kardashian Barker-loved nail art trend that is so Taylor Swift-coded? Adorning your nails with your partner’s initials. Consider your tips a “Blank Space” for your lover’s (or ex lover’s) name... Or some tiny love hearts instead.

“Wildest Dreams” Safari Print

“Wildest Dreams” is one of Swift’s most cinematic, transportive music videos to date. Inspired by the larger-than-life imagery of her singing in the wild African plains, this animal print nail design is a bold nod to the iconic song.

Signature Red Swirls

Aside from Swift’s ever-evolving bangs, her signature red lipstick is a major part of her iconography — and the album cover for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is no different. For an unexpected pop of color, try some pretty red swirls over bare nails.

Dreamscape Cloud Nails

Another reference to the blue skies featured on the album art for 1989 (Taylor’s Version), this cloud-filled nail design has a soft girl French ombré.

“Out Of The Woods” Aura Nail Art

For a manicure with a subtle nod to the track “Out Of The Woods,” create a forest-inspired aura design that uses deep emerald and midnight black nail polish shades.

Icy Blue Chrome Nails

From chocolate brown to daring black hues, all things chrome are owning the nail art category at the moment — and these icy blue nails are serving big 1989 energy.

Now We Got Bad Blood

For the “Bad Blood” stans who much prefer a manicure with a bit of edge, this minimal blood drip nail art is the perfect way to rep your fave song from the album.

1989-Era Skittle Nails

When in doubt, using a different shade of 1989-inspired nail polish on each tip is an easy way to create a manicure inspired by the album (even for DIY painters).