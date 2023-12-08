When it comes to her typical manicure M.O., Selena Gomez has proved she’s a fan of lengthy, coffin-shaped tips and a lot of vibrant color.

Case in point? Just take a look at her Barbiecore birthday manicure, her rainbow Skittle nails, and her buttercup yellow set if you had any doubts.

As of late, the “Single Soon” singer has seemingly gone back to the basics, not only sporting her natural shorter nail length, but also opting for more minimal and timeless polish shades like her most recent “milk bath” moment or shimmering sheer neutral nails.

Sharing a mirror selfie to her Instagram story, Gomez is currently rocking yet another understated manicure, which just so happens to be a major color trend for the winter months ahead.

Selena’s Minimal “Bubble Bath” Nails

With her nails a short round shape, the Rare Beauty founder wore soft pink nail polish with a glossy finish. Referred to as “bubble bath” nails, her manicure is a perfect representation of the rising trend as the nearly-opaque look has that coveted milky appearance with a pretty pink undertone.

Bubble Bath Obsession: “Semi-sheer pink is another standout trend that’s perfect for winter. These subtle, elegant shades provide a touch of femininity and class.” — sundays founder, Amy Ling Lin, on trending pedicure colors for winter 2024

As for another A-lister who is a fan of milky pink polish? Margot Robbie wore a similar semi-sheer shade ahead of Barbie’s anticipated release.

The Bigger The Hair Bow...

While Gomez’s manicure was kept decidedly minimal and low-key, her accessories were fit for a maximalist.

With her espresso-colored hair slicked-back, Gomez wore an oversized black hair bow that gave big Powerpuff Girls energy. Adding a bit of edge to the balletcore vibe, her wrists and shoulder straps featured some statement-making metal hardware.

Let The “Belena” Era Begin

ICYMI, this minimalist-meets-maximalist glam moment comes just on heels of Gomez hard-launching a new boyfriend to the public.

On Dec. 8, she confirmed her relationship with producer Benny Blanco via Instagram comments. Soon after, she posted two photos on her stories: one of which pictures her leaning on Blanco’s shoulder and another with her ring finger adorned with a “B” ring.