Nothing will make you want more ink quite like the changing of the seasons. As you drag outfit ideas to your Pinterest board and scan TikTok for hair inspo, it’s only natural to get an itch for a new tattoo — especially in the wintertime.
“There is a psychological aspect of personal transformation during the winter months when we make promises [to ourselves],” says Anastasiia Gatsko, a tattoo artist and owner of G Tattoo & Piercing. It’s a time to dream up what you see for yourself in the new year, and that could include some fresh body art.
Fashion aesthetics are always changing, after all, and the same is true for tattoos. While 2023 was full of cool ink trends — including mushrooms, micro realism, and lots and lots of hand tats — the vibe this winter is all about slowing down and leaning into more minimalist designs.
According to Lorena Lorenzo, a tattoo artist and owner of Indigo ArTattoos, there’s been a shift towards a “less is more” aesthetic with tattoos that consist of simple, clean linework and delicate, dainty strokes. While large pieces and sleeves will always have their place, this season is the time to get that minimal design you’ve had your eye on.
Below, artists share the top winter 2024 tattoo trends to keep your eye on as you plan your next piece.