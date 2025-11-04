Five a.m. wakeup calls, grueling workouts, ultra-strict discipline — world-class athletes are not messing around. But even they can’t resist the siren call of Netflix.

“I love unwinding with a good comedy. After a hard day of training and being so focused mentally and physically, it’s really nice to come home and have that levity,” says Madison Chock, 33, an ice dancer.

For Evan Bates, 36, her husband and partner on the rink, it’s also a low-key way to fuel his artistic side. “As storytellers in our own discipline, you never know when inspiration will strike,” he says. “Watching TV shows and movies with a relaxed mind sometimes allows you to have ideas that you wouldn’t expect.”

There are tangible benefits, too. Jason Brown, 30, another Team USA figure skater, gets antsy while using recovery tools (such as compression devices). “They force you to take a break for 45 minutes,” he says. Currently, High Potential is helping him pass the time.

As with every other part of his training, Brown is precise. “It’s one episode. You don’t watch an entire seven seasons for days on end,” he says.

Elite athletes are only human, though. “You’re always on the edge of your seat and want to finish it up, but then you’re like, OK, what’s going to happen next? It keeps you up late at night,” says Caroline Harvey, 23, an ice hockey player. Recently, her sleep took a hit while she devoured Hunting Wives. “I heard there’s another season coming out, so that might be dangerous.”

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

With the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games just three months away, though, she plans to restrain herself. “I know what’s on the line, so I’ll be able to put it away,” she says.

At the Team USA Media Summit in New York on Oct. 28, Olympic athletes and hopefuls shared what they can’t stop watching — that is, until it’s time to buckle down.

Lindsey Vonn, 41, alpine skier: I love Law & Order, and I always love hanging out with Mariska [Hargitay]. I feel like a badass when I’m with her because she is just a badass — always so confident in herself, she represents women so well, and she’s an advocate for strength. Being around her, it’s like, Olivia Benson is so cool.

Chock: We just started watching Gilmore Girls. It’s PSL season, so we’re in that mood. We also love watching Never Have I Ever.

Bates: We watch all the guilty pleasure shows, like Too Hot To Handle and Love Is Blind.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Brown: My guilty pleasure is Lucifer. I love that it’s entertaining but also formulaic — you know that the mystery will get solved. It’s clever and mindless.

Sam Macuga, 24, alpine skier: The Perfect Match. It’s [hosted by] Nick Lachey! I’ll lose hours. I can’t even tell you what I’m getting out of it. It’s so dumb, I can’t stop watching it.

Alysia Liu, 20, figure skater: I watched Winx Club all the time as a kid, and now as an adult, I just want to rewatch it.

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Brenna Huckaby, 29, para snowboarder: I’m bingeing Broad City and loving it.

Amber Glenn, 26, figure skater: Jenna Ortega is incredible in Wednesday.

Jaelin Kauf, 29, freestyle skier: Our team is all watching Dancing with the Stars. I’m rooting for Jordan [Chiles, the Olympic gymnast] — she’s crushing it lately, and obviously, go Team USA.