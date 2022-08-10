This Bridgerton Polin x Love Island Crossover Is Everything

This is a call for all Love Island and Bridgerton fans to gather around the fire pit immediately. There’s a sentence we never thought we would hear, but this crossover is almost better than Ekin-Su crawling on the terrace and deserves some steam. Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan shared an Instagram post that is filling the Love Island-shaped hole in our lives. For now, at least.

Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington (aka Lady Whistledown) in Netflix period drama Bridgerton, posted a picture that will surely send Polin fans wild. For those not in the know, “Polin” is the couple name fans have created for soon-to-be lovers Penelope and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton). In a change of order from the books, Bridgerton Season 3 will tell the love story of Polin. And no one is more on board with this than Coughlan, who took to Instagram to unveil that Colin and Penelope now have their very own customised Love Island water bottles. Yes, the same beloved bottles that we see the islanders sip on as they cheekily discuss whose “salon” was open the night before.

In her caption, Coughlan delivered a Regency-era play on Love Island’s iconic “Can I pull you for a chat?” line. The actor wrote: “Can I pull you for a promenade?” Fans were quick to respond to the brilliant crossover moment, with Love Island host Laura Whitmore commenting: "Yas,” followed by a heart emoji.

If you think about it, Bridgerton is, in some ways, the Love Island of the 1800s. Women are introduced at lush balls to court men who they pair up with in the hope of falling in love. Of course, this is accompanied by hot gossip, raunchy moments, and an irreverent narrator. Do you see the parallels?