Britney Spears' Valentine's Day Tribute From Boyfriend Sam Asghari Is So Adorable

Since the release of Hulu and FX's The New York Times Presents: Framing Britney Spears documentary on Feb. 5, conversation about Britney Spears' life and career has intensified. Everything from her social media presence to that controversial conservatorship is being held under the microscope. Even Sam Asghari, Spears' boyfriend of five years, has been the subject of speculation. Since the debut of Framing Britney Spears, Asghari's public support for Spears is regularly showcased and Valentine's Day was no different.

The 27-year-old fitness model and personal trainer paid tribute to Spears, 39, on Feb. 14, sharing a photo of the pair on a hike. In the caption, Asghari noted Spears' love of chocolate and used his frequent nickname for her. "After chocolate 🍫 I’m her favorite 😂 happy chocolate Day lioness ❤️ #myvalentine," he wrote alongside the photo. Asghari also tagged Spears in the post and marked their location as "Lala Land."

The couple met back in 2016 when Asghari appeared in Spears' "Slumber Party" music video. A source told People at the time that Spears was "getting to know" Asghari after they were spotted grabbing dinner in Los Angeles. She made the relationship Instagram official in January 2017, posting a New Year's Eve selfie with Asghari. Since then, they regularly share relationship updates on the 'gram. He even referred to Spears as his "lioness" in a Nov. 16 post for her birthday.

In light of the Hulu documentary about Spears' rocky relationship with stardom, Asghari has been vocal about where he stands. On Feb. 9, he called Spears' father Jamie a "total dick" for not stepping down from Britney's conservatorship, despite his daughter's court requests. Asghari continued in his Instagram Story, "Now it's important for people to understand that I have zero respect for someone trying to control our relationship and constantly throwing obstacles our way," he wrote, adding, "I won't be going into details because I've always respected our privacy, but at the same time, I didn't come to this country to not be able to express my freedom and opinion." He concluded the message with a mic-drop emoji.

Prior to breaking his silence on social media, Asghari addressed fan support of Spears in a statement to People. "I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves," he told the outlet, seemingly supporting the #FreeBritney movement to rid Spears of her binding conservatorship. "I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together," Asghari continued. (On Feb. 11, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge ruled that Jamie will remain as co-conservator of Spears' estate alongside private wealth management firm, Bessemer Trust Company.)

Spears hasn't directly addressed Framing Britney Spears herself, but she did post a telling Instagram message to fans on Feb. 9. "I’ll always love being on stage .... but I am taking the time to learn and be a normal person," she wrote alongside a video of herself performing "Toxic" in Las Vegas. "Each person has their story and their take on other people’s stories !!!! ... Remember, no matter what we think we know about a person's life it is nothing compared to the actual person living behind the lens!!!!"