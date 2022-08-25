Given the Southern California locale of Selling Sunset, it makes sense that a number of celebrity guest stars would rub elbows with The Oppenheim Group: such as Modern Family’s Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Shang-Chi’s Simu Liu. But in new Netflix spinoff, Selling The OC, the Hollywood connections go even further — in fact, one realtor from the team (an expansion of the OG Oppenheim Group, the OG OG) is married to an actor you definitely know and love.

Yes, Selling The OC’s Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow — whose resume includes several iconic musicals, like Pitch Perfect and Hairspray — are married, and that does seem to come into play during the show. During one moment in the trailer, for example, Stanaland talks about a woman who “tried to kiss [him].” He may be referring to Kayla Cardona, who is called out in the next clip. “Kayla’s coming onto a co-worker, and a married man,” one cast member says.

You won’t actually see Snow on the new show, Stanaland confirmed to Entertainment Tonight. “But she’s supportive,” he said. “I have what makes the most sense in my career, and she has what makes the most sense in her career, and kind of whatever is best, we do, and we support, and I think that’s what makes our relationship successful.”

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Since you won’t see the couple doing couple things on the show, you may be wondering: what is Stanaland and Snow’s relationship like? Apparently, very sweet. In a January interview with Bustle, Snow described her morning routine, and the role Stanaland plays in it. “My husband gets up so much earlier than me so luckily he always makes coffee for me ... I’ve been known to do some writing in the morning too, which is hugely beneficial for me — even if it’s just a to-do list on a Post-it note,” she said, adding that Stanaland “always makes fun of me because I make a list to make a list.”

Ahead, take a look back at Snow and Stanaland’s relationship timeline — from their first meeting, all the way up to the Aug. 24 Selling The OC premiere.

The Beginning: A Mutual Crush

Stanaland and Snow had mutual friends — and mutual crushes. Snow thought the realtor was “the best-looking man ever,” she told The Knot, adding that her best friend referred to him as Snow’s “dream boyfriend who lives in Orange County” before they ever met.

Meanwhile, Stanaland was a pining Pitch Perfect fan. “I knew of Britt for obvious reasons, but she was my unattainable crush forever,” he told the site. “As a man, I used to watch Pitch Perfect with friends and, ‘Brittany Snow… one day.’ But never thinking it would ever happen.”

Eventually, though, Stanaland sent Snow a dad joke via DM — and they met up for Mexican food soonly thereafter. “We got tacos after years of being infatuated with one another and forgot how to speak entirely,” Stanaland told People. “There was a certain amount of tequila consumed, and then we just started talking a lot. Then we fell in love and nothing’s really changed, we’re still eating tacos and margaritas together.”

September 2018: They’re “In Love”

While it’s unclear when, exactly, Stanaland and Snow had their first taco date, they were very much “in love” by September 2018, Snow told Us Weekly at the time. “I’m very public about it for the first time in my life and that’s very strange to me,” she said. “I made a conscious decision — I’m very private and I made a conscious decision to, I don’t know, be less hard on myself.”

February 2019: “Here’s To Forever & Making Our Wildest Dreams Come True.”

Stanaland and Snow got engaged a few months later — in February 2019, People reported. “A couple weeks ago, I said ‘YES’ about a million times to the man of my wildest & most beautiful dreams,” Snow wrote on her Instagram, per the outlet. Stanaland’s post was just as sweet: “You are the most beautiful, intelligent, thoughtful, caring, incredible human and I couldn’t be more excited to do life with you.”

Snow was already a parent to rescue dog Billie Jean September Snow, she told The Knot — and the pup quickly took to her new dad. “She follows Tyler everywhere and the three of us make a tight-knit little family,” she said. Oh, yeah, Billie even attended the wedding and walked down aisle, People reports. As she should!

March 2020: A “Comfort Food” Wedding

The couple’s wedding included tacos (a nod to their first date!) and had a “very comfort food” vibe, Snow told People. In an Instagram post recapping the big day, the Someone Great star remarked upon the timing of the nuptials — which happened just before the world starting locking down due to COVID. “We knew we felt incredibly lucky to have found each other but we had no idea how lucky it would be to get married right before a monumental time in our history,” she wrote.