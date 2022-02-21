25 Celebs Who Are Aquariuses & How Their Exude Their Air Sign Energy

Oprah Winfrey is an Aquarius, and this quote from her certainly makes that clear: “I’ve come to believe that each of us has a personal calling that’s as unique as a fingerprint – and that the best way to succeed is to discover what you love and then find a way to offer it to others in the form of service, working hard, and also allowing the energy of the universe to lead you.”

People born between Jan. 20 and Feb. 18 are Aquariuses, and they are truly special people. The lucky few who call the air sign their own are rebellious, self-reliant, clever, and want to change the world. These people are eager to work on teams, but they also need some time to do their own thing. They think big and go for their dreams, which are often grand and global in scope.

Artists like The Weeknd, Shakira, Kelly Rowland, Christian Bale, Chris Rock, and many more celebs are all Aquariuses. While some seem to display only a few of the known qualities associated with the sign, others seem to exemplify them all to a T. Here are 25 stars who perfectly personify the optimistic, revolutionary, and even stubborn nature of the Aquarius sign.

Oprah Winfrey Steve Jennings/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: Jan. 29, 1954 Oprah is one of the richest people in the industry, but she’s also one of the most charitable. Throughout her decades as a household name, the talk show host and expert interviewer has personified the humanitarian qualities all Aquariuses embody by donating not just money, but by attempting to radically change the world for the better. She has built schools, raised awareness, and given away tens of millions of dollars. Oprah is so charitable, she was given the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award, the honorary Oscar gifted to those who have dedicated themselves to helping others.

Tom Hiddleston David M. Benett/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 9, 1981 It’s impossible to watch a Tom Hiddleston performance and not immediately understand that he is exceptional at his chosen profession. The actor can do anything, from traditional British theater (Coriolanus, Cymbeline, and Othello) to artistic indie films (Midnight in Paris, War Horse, and I Saw the Light) to big-budget action movies and Marvel’s most successful titles (Thor, Loki, and Avengers: Endgame). An Aquarius is sure to be excellent at what they do, and Hiddleston’s seemingly never-ending praise shows he’s reached that level.

Paris Hilton Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 17, 1981 Paris Hilton is defined by more qualities often associated with Aquariuses than almost anyone on this list. In fact, she fits the bill so perfectly, she might be the most Aquarius of them all. The socialite, TV personality, and business mogul is self-reliant, eccentric, and a true rebel. She had to be exceptionally clever in order to turn a scandal into a billion-dollar empire, and she has a nonconformist attitude, one which has seen her reject what others say and continue to push forward to achieve her lofty goals.

Kelly Rowland Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 11, 1981 As a member of Destiny’s Child, Kelly Rowland had to be both advanced in her musical talents and a team player. When she embarked on her solo career, she was able to do whatever she wanted, which also shows she’s self-reliant, but as part of a trio, the women all had to work together to reach the top of the charts. Since the band went their separate ways, she has taken plenty of time in between releasing her own music to reflect and think of what she wanted to create — one more hallmark of the sign.

Jennifer Aniston Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 11, 1969 Aquariuses are known for their somewhat unusual fashion and style choices, and while Jennifer Aniston hasn’t exactly broken the mold when it comes to her sartorial selections, her hair is legendary. Back when Friends was first taking over the airwaves, everybody wanted the Emmy winner’s look, and millions of women requested the Rachel cut. It was something new and fresh, and only an Aquarius could pull it off and make something so simple stand out so spectacularly.

Shakira Rob Carr/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 2, 1977 In addition to being one of the most successful Latin pop stars of all time in many respects, Shakira has devoted much of her time, talents, and effort to making the world a better place. The Super Bowl Halftime Show headliner is a known philanthropist, and she often thinks on a bigger scale, which is how Aquariuses do. She’s founded a school in her home country of Colombia, she was appointed by President Barack Obama to the President’s Advisory Commission on Educational Excellence for Hispanics, and she’s a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

The Weeknd Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 16, 1990 An artist doesn’t create one of the biggest hit singles of all time without being a grand thinker. The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” turned out to be one of the most successful songs ever released, and to craft the upbeat pop/electronic/R&B hybrid smash, the Canadian powerhouse needed to be rely on himself and his talents to do what nobody before him ever had, and that’s just looking at one song. The star shuns the spotlight most of the time, choosing instead to focus on creating space for him to live his life and become inspired. Simply put, he’s used his Aquarius tendencies to run the music industry.

Christian Bale Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Birthday: Jan. 30, 1974 To say that Christian Bale can be stubborn is an understatement. The actor has a reputation for being prickly and difficult, and even though he’s publicly acknowledged these not-so-great attributes (including in his speech when he accepted his Academy Award), he doesn’t seem like he wants to change any of them. Just one more way he’s stubborn. While he may have an Aquarius’ stubbornness, he is also an exceptional movie star, and he is certainly unconventional.

Megan Thee Stallion Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 15, 1995 Some people choose to believe in the zodiac signs, while others brush it off — but not Megan Thee Stallion. The superstar rapper even referenced her belief in astrology in her single “Hit My Phone,” including the lines “I don't know if it’s us Aquarius / That just like to have fun and ain’t scared to f*ck.” Those are quite the lyrics, and they show that the Grammy winner is also eccentric and a free-spirit, qualities that have helped her break out and win in the highly competitive music world.

Laura Dern Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 10, 1967 Laura Dern’s career in Hollywood has been fairly steady for decades now, as she’s appeared in both blockbusters like Jurassic Park and Star Wars: The Last Jedi as well as critical darlings like I Am Sam and Marriage Story. Through it all, the daughter of acting legends Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd has been recognized for her unflappable optimism, something that can be difficult to hold onto in a field as tumultuous as acting.

Harry Styles Dave J Hogan/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Harry Styles’ music is excellent, blending old-school sounds and styles with modern sensibilities, but it’s his clothing choices that prove he’s an Aquarius. The pop-rocker borrows heavily from the top-tier musicians from the ’60s and ’70s, and his fashion can be described as eccentric (in the best way). Since leaving One Direction, Styles has proved himself to be one of the most original and unusual pop and rock stars of this generation, and he’s got the fashion to go with that title. As if all of that wasn’t enough for him to demonstrated his Aquarius pride, he also has a tattoo of the sign on his wrist.

Kerry Washington Amy Sussman/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: Jan. 31, 1977 Throughout her career, Kerry Washington has used her platform to call for big changes in the world, advocating for many different causes and organizations that empower people of color and aim to make this planet more equal in every sense possible. The Scandal star regularly jumps at the chance to get people excited to vote, encouraging everyone who can to sign up and head to the polls. Is there any better way for an Aquarius to start a revolution, which happens in the U.S. every time there’s an election?

Ed Sheeran Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 17, 1991 Ed Sheeran may be one of the most famous and successful musicians in the world right now, but he’s not known for courting the headlines or the limelight that comes with that position. In fact, when he’s not conducting interviews or performing live for massive crowds, he’s incredibly private. The “Bad Habits” star likes to take time for himself to live his life, reflect and come up with creative innovations that will be heard on his next album or single. This is something that all Aquariuses need, especially those who have found a way to make a living being artistic.

Uzo Aduba Bruce Glikas/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 10, 1981 Uzo Aduba is one of the most adored actors in Hollywood, and critics love her for her odd choices. She brings to life characters who are stranger than most, and she does so brilliantly, bringing an eccentricity to the performances that few talents could pull off. The fact that she’s an Aquarius has surely helped her find her niche in the world of TV and film, and her choices have resulted in several Emmy wins for her turns in shows like Orange Is the New Black and Mrs. America.

Justin Timberlake Isabel Infantes - PA Images/PA Images/Getty Images Birthday: Jan. 31, 1981 Sometimes when Justin Timberlake sings, it’s a sweet R&B tune or a fun pop song, but other times, it’s clear he’s a rebel who doesn’t want to fit in with other musicians. Tracks like “SexyBack” and “Filthy” show him to be a bad boy, one who has a nonconformist attitude. He’s an incredible singer, dancer and writer, and he has demonstrated his talents over and over, working both in a group and then on his own. A true Aquarius, he enjoys teamwork, but also loves to do things entirely solo.

Michael B. Jordan Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 9, 1987 Imagine not thinking Michael B. Jordan is exceptional? Hollywood A-lister is one of the best in the new group of top talents in movies, and he’s sure to enjoy a long career now that he’s appeared in box office smashes like Black Panther and Creed. In addition to his onscreen performances, Jordan also works to promote equality among all people, hoping to completely revolutionize the world as we know it. Very Aquarius.

Michael Jordan Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 17, 1963 The original Michael Jordan is just as exceptional as the actor who shares his name, but in very different ways. Aquariuses are known for their ability to work well on teams, and that is something that one of the greatest basketball player of all time has easily demonstrated. He was able to rise above the rest, but still support his teammates, both as a member of the Chicago Bulls and on several Olympic teams. Throughout his storied career, his ability to be a team player helped him make history and take home championship rings and gold medals.

Evan Peters Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: Jan. 20, 1987 Like so many other Aquariuses who have made it as actors, American Horror Story regular Evan Peters is known primarily for his off-the-wall and very strange choices. Some talents are better-suited for playing the weirdos, the odd ones, and Peters is one such star. The Emmy winner for Mare of Easttown is unconventional in his methods, his delivery and his status as something of a heartthrob, but that all makes sense when taking into account his zodiac sign.

Chris Rock Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic/Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 7, 1965 When he first burst onto the entertainment scene, Chris Rock was cited as a revolutionary in the comedy space. His signature energy and line of jokes made him a quick favorite, and he changed the industry forever. From his standup specials to his time hosting programs like the Oscars, the funny man’s insights were instantly iconic, and unlike anything people had seen before. Since then, others have attempted to follow in his footsteps, but the Aquarius gets the credit for kicking off his hilarious revolution.

Ellen DeGeneres Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Getty Images Birthday: Jan. 26, 1958 One Aquarius in the house is good, but two is even better. Both Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi fit under the zodiac sign, but of the two, the talk show host is the most clearly an Aquarius. She made the world a better place when she came out on her namesake sitcom, and her Time magazine cover that features the words, “Yep, I’m Gay” changed everything. Later in her career, she altered daytime TV forever, launching one of the most successful programs ever, and shifting what it meant to enter people’s homes every day.

Cristiano Ronaldo Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 5, 1985 There are some sports where athletes can compete on their own and succeed without others, but soccer is certainly not one of them. Cristiano Ronaldo has proved himself to be one of the most popular and successful players ever in the game, and nobody gets there alone. As an Aquarius, the Portuguese kicker has had to work well with dozens of other plates throughout his time in the spotlight in order to make it to the top, which is something that people under this specific zodiac sign excel at.

Yara Shahidi Rich Fury/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 10, 2000 Some Aquariuses claim one or two qualities typically associated with the star sign, while others seem to personify the zodiac symbol in everything they do. Yara Shahidi is one such person, as everything connected to her name screams Aquarius. She is exceptionally talented, intelligent and beautiful, and she is already one of the most prominent activists in America, even though she’s still very young. Her work in helping youths head to the polls grabbed the attention of Michelle Obama, who wrote a letter of recommendation for Shahidi’s application for Harvard. She has created several nonprofit organizations to encourage voter turnout, and she’s also been cited as one of the most fashionable people in Hollywood.

Brandy Paras Griffin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 11, 1979 The earliest days of Brandy’s musical career saw her revolutionize R&B, changing the sound many knew and loved. Aquariuses are known to mix things up in a major way and cause little (or not so little) revolutions, and that’s just what the Grammy winner did when she first broke out. Her single “The Boy Is Mine” is a legendary smash, and it was a shocking commercial win in the genre at the time, as two women topped the charts with an unexpected hit. Since then, her optimism, individuality, and self-reliance have kept her on an Aquarius’ track.

Emma Roberts Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Birthday: Feb. 10, 1991 From the beginning, Emma Roberts had an “in” with Hollywood thanks to her famous aunt, Oscar winner Julia Roberts. That connection was certainly a blessing, as it helped her get her start as an actor, but it was also a curse. Many people who are related to stars have a difficult time emerging from the name and the shadow of those who came before the, but it quickly became clear that wouldn’t be an issue for her. The Aquarius’ talent used her cunning, cleverness and self-reliance to stand out and prove herself to be successful all on her own.