Spoilers ahead for And Just Like That... Season 2, Episode 10. Not long after the Last Supper-themed And Just Like That... Season 2 promotional poster dropped, fans quickly picked apart the details and theorized what they could mean. Max (formerly HBO Max) has historically teased Easter eggs in the posters of other popular shows, such as The White Lotus and Succession, so surely, AJLT was no exception, right? One thing that stood out to fans was the Gucci jacket Che Diaz wore. The red and black outerwear features two green dragon heads on either side, and looked eerily familiar to Succession fans, who recall Kendall Roy wearing the bomber when planning his 40th birthday party in Season 3.

Naturally, this costuming connection opens the door to many questions. Does Succession and And Just Like That... exist in the same universe? And if so, where did they meet? Perhaps at their Hudson Yards residences? Are Che and Kendall swapping clothes, or at least shopping from the same retailers? Was there a mix-up at the dry cleaners? Some may say this coincidence made sense dramaturgically. After all, these are two characters who love wielding a microphone to express their true feelings about someone close to them: Che at their stand-up comedy act, and Kendall belting out “L to the O-G” in celebration of his father Logan.

Season 2 promotional poster for And Just Like That... Max

Che finally wears the jacket in Episode 10 when roasting Miranda (who happens to be present in the audience) at their comedy gig. Miranda is the punchline of Che’s set, and there’s no doubt some of their thoughts were tinged with honesty. Che retorts that they didn’t know Miranda was in the audience, though it may not have made a difference in the long run. Che took their relationship and put it on blast, spinning it for personal gain.

Meanwhile, Kendall, our No. 1 boy, wears the jacket specifically while rehearsing (wait for it) “Honesty” by Billy Joel for an over-the-top performance at his 40th birthday party. (Fans never get to see this performance, but unfortunately, that’s beside the point.)

If this jacket has any meaning beyond HBO and Max possibly trying to save a few bucks when costuming its actors, what else could Che Diaz and Kendall Roy have in common?

Sara Ramirez as Che Diaz in And Just Like That... HBO

Then a theory hit me: The jacket is a symbol of betrayal. Characters who wear the jacket betray their loved ones.

In the Succession Season 2 finale, Kendall betrays Logan at a news conference. Originally set to be a “blood sacrifice” for Waystar Royco’s cruise line scandal, Kendall flips the script and claims Logan knew about the sexual misconduct allegations. This betrayal could have potentially caused Logan to lose control of his company. Fast-forward to two episodes after Kendall wears said jacket in Season 3, Logan turns his back on Kendall, ultimately deciding to change his divorce plans with Kendall’s mom, which does away with the shares Kendall and his siblings have for the family business. It also further puts a dent in their already complicated-AF relationship.

Che, meanwhile, has no problem ripping up their relationship with Miranda in their new comedy set. Using intimate details for laughs appeared to be the ultimate betrayal for Miranda, who had resolved to stop throwing away her exes. Che betrayed Miranda’s trust after she moved across the country and paused her career for them.

While any chance of Che and Miranda reuniting (which was very slim to begin with) is gone, at the very least, Che and Kendall’s mutual love of shiny bomber jackets is likely to live on.

TL;DR: If you ever meet anyone in this jacket, run.