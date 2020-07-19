Similarly to how Captain America took on bullies and "just wanted to do what was right," Chris Evans' political tweets are evidence that the actor behind the titular MCU superhero is just as committed to fighting for his beliefs. And through his new political website A Starting Point, the Captain America star is hoping to empower constituents to engage with their elected officials in a more meaningful way.

In a July 14 tweet announcing the site's launch, Evans said, "Just a friendly reminder that A Starting Point, the civil engagement project that I’ve been working on for the last couple years, launches today. If you get a chance, go by and check it out. We hope it can create a little more connectivity between elected officials and their constituents, [and] maybe demystify some issues that people may find daunting." The actor added, “An engaged electorate will create a government [that] more accurately reflects who we are and what we need."

Evans has been committed to fostering political engagement for years, and he has never shied away from sharing his opinions on social media. Given the polarizing nature of politics, however, doing so sometimes comes with a risk of alienating some fans. Even so, it's a gamble Evans has long been willing to take.

"I would not be able to look at myself in the mirror if I felt strongly about something and didn't speak up," Evans explained to Esquire in 2017. "I think it's about how you speak up. We're allowed to disagree. If I state my case and people don't want to go see my movies as a result, I'm okay with that."

Echoing those sentiments in a November 2019 interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Evans conceded that expressing his political views as a celebrity can get "tricky," however. "We live in an industry that's basically is about ticket sales, and you understand a downstream impact could hurt that," he added. "But sometimes things matter just too much."

Although Evans is a vocal Donald Trump critic and supported Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election, he's said that being outspoken doesn't negate his ability to hear out differing views. Here are some of his best political tweets that he has shared over the years to read in celebration of the launch of A Starting Point.

1. His Call To Apolitical Fans

In October 2019, Evans urged "everyone who chooses to stay out of politics" to "make a mental note of where they would draw the line and feel it necessary to get involved." His point: They may find it already happened without them noticing.

2. His Response To Kanye West's 13th Amendment Tweet

After Kanye West tweeted a photo of himself wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat, which the rapper described as representing "good and American becoming whole again," the actor took him to task over his suggestion America repeal the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery in 1789.

3. When He Called Out Attempts To "Dehumanize Immigrants"

Responding to a June 2018 Washington Post opinion piece "A blowtorch to the tinder’: Stoking racial tensions is a feature of Trump's presidency," Evans spoke out against the president's alleged efforts "to dehumanize immigrants."

4. His Defense Of Immigrant Parents

In July 2019, Evans called out Tomi Lahren's "lack of sympathy, respect, and general awareness" for those "escaping hell" in foreign countries.

5. When He Mocked Trump

Evans sarcastically replied to one Trump's signature tirades about the "Fake News Media" in October 2018.

6. His "Covfefe" Reference

Referencing Trump's 2017 "covfefe" tweet, Evans tagged his brother Scott, putting his own comedic spin on the Cool Hand Luke quote: "What we've got here is failure to communicate."

7. His Call For "Moral Leadership"

Evans tweeted we'd "hit basic human decency bedrock," comparing Trump to a playground bully after the president made fun of a rally protester's weight and encouraged him to start exercising.

8. His Explanation Of Weather Vs. Climate

Once again, he called out Trump when he conflated weather and climate while discussing global warming.

9. When He Pointed Out Double Standards

After political commentator Brit Hume defended Trump's lack of "knowledge of 19th century American history," Evans wondered if the same admission from any other U.S. President would also be so normalized.

10. When He Called Trump's Tweet "Racist"

The actor labeled the President's July 2019 tweet telling "Progressive Democrat Congresswomen" to "go back" to other countries "hateful and racist."

11. When He Live-Tweeted The Comey Hearing...

When former FBI Director James Comey was testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee in June 2017, Evans gave his responses in real-time. He even wanted Comey's "Lordy, I hope there are tapes" line on a t-shirt.

12. ...And Trump's Charlottesville Press Conference

He wrote that viewing Trump's infamous 2017 presser following the violent Charlottesville, Virginia white supremacist rally was "like watching a train wreck."

13. When He Celebrated Independence Day

Captain America offered a message of hope on 2019's 4th of July.

14. When He Called Trump A "Little Boy"

Evans tweeted that David Brooks' 2017 New York Times op-ed about the world being "led by a child" had "too many perfect sentences" to quote just one.

15. When He Didn't Even Need To Use Trump's Name

He claimed in September 2019 that Trump's presidency "will be immortalized as a circus" — without ever using the businessman's name.

Clearly, when it comes to sharing his political opinions, Evans could "do this all day."