Choosing the Taylor Swift era that you love the most might just be harder than actually getting tickets to her Eras Tour (even if you’re able to make the trek overseas). But now, you don’t have to make that all-important decision yourself. Spotify is letting you share your top five Swift eras, creating cute graphics depicting your five favorite albums that can be shared across Twitter and Instagram. However, the new feature may be confusing to find at first, even for the most savvy Swifties.

First, users need to make sure that their Spotify is up-to-date with the current version of the app, no matter whether you use it on your phone or laptop. The Top 5 feature should automatically pull up on the app, but if that doesn’t work, then you can search “My Top 5: Taylor Swift’s Eras” in the app. Fans can also access the tool on Spotify’s website as well. There, you will be able to view all ten of Swift’s eras in chronological order, from her 2006 self-titled debut to 2022’s Midnights, and decide your top five Swift eras using whatever metric you choose.

“Taylor Swift has long captivated her fans with her unique ability to capture the deepest human emotions in her songs,” the streaming platform said in a press release. “The Eras Tour has been the cultural event of the year, and now fans will get to proudly share their own top Eras with the world.”

Anyone can use this feature, meaning you don’t have to be a Spotify subscriber to share your Top 5 on social media. However, if you do primarily listen to Swift’s immense catalog on Spotify, the streamer will automatically generate your Top 5 eras as well, based on your most-streamed albums, and share a graphic card with those results. If you’re not satisfied with Spotify’s choices, you can make your own card with your own selections and share that instead.

Naturally, Swifties took to Twitter to share their own Top 5, immediately sparking debates about which Swift album truly reigns supreme (there are no wrong answers).

Spotify’s new feature comes as Swift prepares to wrap up the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour in California, before heading to Latin America later this year and Asia, Australia, and Europe throughout 2024. Whether you’re lucky enough to have already attended the Eras Tour or are preparing for a show in the next year, the Top 5 tool is perfect for everything, from deciding which era you should dress up as, to choosing which songs to relive on TikTok.