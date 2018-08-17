14 Movies Like To All The Boys If You’re Craving More Romantic & Coming-Of-Age Stories

What could be more mortifying than having your secret crush find out you liked them via a private letter you never intended them to see? Having five of your crushes find out. That's the burden shy teen Lara Jean Covey has to face in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before. Lara's a smart, verbal gal, and though words are what got her in trouble, she logically decides the best way to minimize the fallout is to pretend to date one of the guys to throw off the other four.

The To All the Boys movie adaptations (based on the bestselling books by Jenny Han) comes to an end on Feb. 12, when Always and Forever arrives on Netflix. But you can still enjoy those themes of romance, adolescence, and fake relationships-turned-real after your Valentine’s weekend marathon. Here are some romantic, feel-good movies to stream after watching To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before and its sequels.

1 10 Things I Hate About You Getty Images Based on Shakespeare's The Taming of the Shrew, 10 Things I Hate About You stars Julia Stiles and the late Heath Ledger, as well as a seriously star-studded supporting lineup (Joseph Gordon-Levitt! Gabrielle Union!). If that alone isn't reason enough to watch, the film's familiar high school setting — from peer pressure to new relationships to adorable declarations of love on the school athletic field — mirrors everything you love about Lara Jean and her world. Like To All the Boys, this classic rom-com also features a single dad and doctor (albeit not quite as cool as Dr. Covey) looking out for his daughters as they deal with the tricky world of dating. Watch it on Disney+

2 Pride and Prejudice From the moment we meet her in To All The Boys I've Loved Before, we know that Lara Jean loves romantic novels and daydreaming about great love. She literally fantasizes about meeting one of her crushes in a field, and if that doesn't say Pride and Prejudice, nothing does. Not only is this one of the most charming romances ever committed to film, it's a feel-good story about family and sisterhood, too. Lara Jean would be proud. Watch it on Peacock

3 Carrie Pilby A must-watch hidden gem on Netflix, Carrie Pilby tells the story of a 19-year-old genius who lives in New York and deals with loneliness, relationships, and the reality of growing up before you're ready. The titular character (played by Bel Powley) discusses these concerns with a friendly therapist who suggests a series of milestones Carrie can pursue to become more comfortable with the world. This charming movie, which also stars the iconic Nathan Lane, is directed by Susan Johnson, who helmed To All the Boys I've Loved Before. From the thoughtful protagonist to the calm, dreamy atmosphere, the similarities are clear to see. Watch it on Netflix

4 Laggies Starring Keira Knightley and Chloë Grace Moretz, Laggies is a playful cult favorite in the coming-of-age canon. While we watch Moretz's character go through the throes of high school, it's really Knightley's character, Megan, who truly grows up — ditching her adolescent ways and finally making adult decisions at the tender age of 28, all while falling in love with Sam Rockwell as a single dad. It's a cute movie and, just like the To All the Boys series, provides plenty of pretty Pacific Northwest cinematography. Watch it on Showtime

5 Sex And The City Movies Getty Images If you've ultimately come to the (correct) conclusion that Lara Jean's dad, Dr. Covey, is actually the best guy in the whole series, you'll want to watch Sex and the City and the series' subsequent movies. John Corbett makes an appearance in the second film as Carrie's the-one-that-got-away, right as she's having doubts about her current, seemingly perfect relationship. (Sounds kind of like Peter and John Ambrose, right?) Watch them on Netflix

6 13 Going on 30 When To All The Boys I've Loved Before first came out in 2018, viewers were obsessed with newcomer Noah Centineo — especially his uncanny resemblance (visual and vocal) to Mark Ruffalo. Watch 13 Going on 30 to see this adorable rom-com blueprint in action, a kindhearted friend and love interest for Jennifer Garner's Jenna Rink. Watch it on HBO Max

7 Emma. FOCUS FEATURES A recent adaptation of a Jane Austen novel, Emma. feels incredibly modern. Even if you're not typically a period piece person, you are sure to appreciate the familiar faces (including The Queen's Gambit's Anya Taylor-Joy) and picturesque, finely tuned aesthetic. Just like Lara Jean has the coolest bedroom and wardrobe, so too does Emma embrace her individuality and protagonist vibes through a carefully curated ensemble. And, of course, there's the unlikely love story at the heart of it all. Watch it on HBO Max

8 Pretty In Pink To All The Boys' director Susan Johnson has readily admitted John Hughes was a huge influence, and this story of a girl who refuses to be anything but herself, even in the face of a wrong-side-of-the-tracks blossoming romance, is one of his best. Watch it on Prime Video

9 Easy A Trying to sound cool to a classmate, squeaky-clean Olive lies about sleeping with a college guy. Unfortunately, the school's biggest gossip spreads the word, and soon Olive finds herself in a position of notorious new popularity. But how far will she take the lie? Watch it on Netflix

10 Set It Up K C BAILEY/NETFLIX 2018 was a big year for Netflix rom-coms, with both To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Set It Up making a splash and breathing new life into the genre. In Set It Up, Zoey Deutch and Glen Powell play exhausted corporate assistants who want their respective bosses to chill out. Naturally, they hatch a plan to get their bosses together so they can be happier, less work-obsessed people. Ultimately, though, the two schemers develop a budding relationship of their own. Taye Diggs, Lucy Liu, and Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson round out the cast of this movie that, much like To All the Boys, pays homage to the films before it while still adding something new to the genre. Watch it on Netflix

11 Just Go With It Just like Lara Jean and Peter, this silly rom-com features a fake relationship turned real: A pair of co-workers pretending to be divorced co-parents who eventually realize they're perfect for each other. It may be tried-and-true territory, but the familiar chemistry of Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston makes this a fun, breezy watch. Watch it on Peacock

12 Love, Simon Simon's got enough on his plate between family, friends, and trying to figure out who his secret online crush is, and that's before an anonymous blackmailer threatens to out him. As Simon tries to figure out who to trust and what's going on, he has to decide whether to truly be himself. Watch it on Hulu

13 The Princess Diaries Movies The Princess Diaries movies tell the story of a girl who's a lot like Lara Jean — they both prefer to keep their crushes (and their lives) to themselves and have to grapple with unwanted attention while going through their respective coming-of-age crises. Plus, news of Princess Diaries 3 is imminent at this point, so it's the perfect time to catch up on this charming series. Watch them on Disney+

14 Lady Bird A stubborn, strong-willed daughter struggles to find her place in the world as she attempts to befriend the popular group and pursues her high school crushes. Watch it on Netflix

Additional reporting by Danielle Burgos.